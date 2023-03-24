Luke Fenhaus | Pinnacle Racing Group Five Flags Speedway ARCA East Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new Motorsports team will embark on its inaugural journey beginning with this weekend’s Pensacola 200 at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway. PRG has built a solid foundation to compete in the ARCA Menards Series East in its first season of competition. The team has named Luke Fenhaus as the driver and veteran crew chief Shane Huffman to lead the No. 28 Chevrolet team. The team will compete for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship, as well as compete in select premier ARCA Menards Series events throughout the year. Meet Luke: With a long line of racing history, it’s no surprise he has found success at a young age. Now, at 18, Fenhaus’ name is among the elite young, up-and-coming talents on the short tracks of America with eyes set solely on success both on the track and off. Fenhaus, a Chevrolet development driver and under the tutelage of respected Motorsports scout Lorin Ranier has quickly gained notoriety for his on-track performance which includes the 2021 ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year, pole sitter and winner of the 2021 historic Supply Zone Slinger Nationals at Slinger (Wisc.) Speedway and the 2021 Kulwicki Driver Development Program champion. And his success doesn’t stop there. Fenhaus¸18, received a “Golden Ticket” to compete in the nationally-televised Superstar Racing Experience (SRX Series) after his triumph at Slinger Speedway. He capitalized on the opportunity, finishing second behind IndyCar winner Marco Andretti but finished ahead of Motorsports icons Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Biffle, Bill Elliott, Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy and Michael Waltrip. The PRG Brand: Headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) is a professional multifaceted Motorsports team specializing in providing productive and fulfilling careers for team members, while also being a leader in on-track performance and driver development primarily in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) and the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). PRG Minute: The Pinnacle Racing Group team has already visited Victory Lane in 2023. In addition to their full-time ARCA Menards Series program, PRG is also fielding an entry in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway for teenager Landon S. Huffman. Huffman, a rookie in the Late Model division and the PRG team visited Victory Lane on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in only their second race of the season. Sponsor Intel: Chevrolet will serve as the primary marketing partner on Fenhaus’s No. 28 Chevrolet this weekend at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway. Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at chevrolet.com. ARCA East at Five Flags Speedway: The 2023 ARCA Menards Series East season roars to life this Saturday night with the annual running of the Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. It marks the 37th season for the series, which started in 1987 with Joey Kourafas capturing the inaugural series championship. Saturday’s race marks the sixth time the East Series has raced at the popular facility. The first ARCA-sanctioned event at Five Flags Speedway took place in 1992 when Roy Payne earned his only ARCA victory. Other ARCA victors at Five Flags have included Harold Fair, Gary Bradberry, Bob Schacht, Frank Kimmel and Michael Self. The ARCA Menards Series East made it's inaugural Five Flags stop in 2013, with Ben Kennedy taking home the checkered flag. Ben Rhodes, Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith have also scored East Series victories at Five Flags. Calling The Shots: Guiding Fenhaus as crew chief of the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet is veteran Shane Huffman. Huffman joined Pinnacle Racing Group at the end of the 2022 racing season after an instrumental tenure at Bret Holmes Racing. With over 98 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Huffman has two wins, 24 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Bret Holmes in October 2022. In addition to NASCAR, Huffman is the 2020 premier ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief. Five Flags will officially mark Huffman’s seventh career race under the ARCA East banner. Follow on Social Media: For more on Luke Fenhaus, please visit lukefenhausracing.com, like him on Facebook (LukeFenhausRacing) and follow him on Instagram (@superluke04) and Twitter (@luke_fenhaus). For more on Pinnacle Racing Group, please like them on Facebook (Pinnacle Racing Group) and follow them on Instagram (@RacePRG) and Twitter (@RacePRG).