SS Racing Looks Ahead to New Driver, First NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race

Driver Jonathan Cash is hitting the track behind the wheel of a modified race car for the second time this Saturday, March 25 in the Warrior 100 at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, N.C., as Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic takes on their second race of the 2023 SMART Modified Tour. Cash will pilot the No. 39VA alongside teammate and NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte, driving the No. 18VA.
 
Cash is currently scheduled for six races this season, filling in for former NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Newman, who’s piloting the No. 39VA the majority of the tour. Cash is an Oxford, N.C. native and owner of P&P Speedshop, which builds racing kart engines and maintains them. He’s run just one modified race before, at Hickory Motor Speedway for SS Racing last season.
 
Cash is no stranger to the track, however. He’s the 2003 South Boston Speedway Track Champion in Limited Late Model Stock Cars, with 33 total career wins in Late Model and Limited Late Model Stock Cars.
 
“I’m really excited to be getting back in the SS Racing Modified this weekend,” said Cash. “We had a great first race last season, but our finish didn’t reflect how good we really were that day. Phil Stephanelli and the rest of the PSR Racing guys do a great job putting fast race cars together and making adjustments at the track. I gained a lot of knowledge in my first modified race, and now that I’m more comfortable, I’m hoping we can really get the car dialed in for 100 laps.”
 
SS Racing is also looking forward to its first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race of the season with Labonte and Newman on Friday, March 31 in the Virginia is for Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va.
 
“One of the things Senator Stanley and I wanted to do with SS Racing is give people opportunities, and we are proud to give Jonathan Cash this opportunity,” said SS Racing Co-Owner Hermie Sadler. “He is an accomplished racer and a big part of the success of our kart building operation, Premier Racing Chassis. He will do a great job and will be a good teammate for Bobby Labonte.”
 
The Warrior 100 at Caraway Speedway will be broadcast live by FloRacing.com starting at 5 pm ET on March 25. FloRacing.com will broadcast the Virginia is for Lovers 150 live at 6:30 pm ET on March 31.

Speedway Digest Staff

