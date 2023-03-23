How New Motor Racing Fans Can Get Into the Sport

Auto racing is an industry worth billions. The sport has fans all over the world who enjoy competitions like NASCAR and Formula 1.

With so many options to choose from, you may not know where to start if you're a new fan just getting into the sport. Below are some tips that can get you started.

Find racing entertainment that fuels your fandom

Today's technology and entertainment make it easy for new fans to get into the sport. There are streaming services that let you watch live and completed races, as well as fantasy motor racing leagues where people can compete with their friends.

Racing competitions such as Formula One are garnering new fans thanks to content like Netflix's popular Drive to Survive docuseries. The series pulls back the curtain on the sport and offers an easy way to learn the major players.

Other forms of entertainment such as online bingo sites have motor racing-themed bingo and other games, such as Racing Wilds. With daily free bingo at Paddy Power, players can easily get access to these motor racing-themed bingo games. These titles continue to illustrate the demand for racing-related content even if it isn't branded.

You might also choose to catch up on some classic auto racing movies, such as Rush, Talladega Nights, and Italian Race. Beef up on your entertainment options to explore the nuances of the sport.

Study the competitors, past and present

Of course, you also need to learn the nuts and bolts of top-level auto racing. This can involve a mixture of studying the greats and understanding who today's top competitors are.

For instance, ESPN ranks all-time great racers like A. J. Foyt, Dale Earnhardt, and Richard Petty among the best to ever do it. Look up some of their classic races and find out what aspects of their skillset allowed them to dominate the field. You can also develop a short list of favourite racers today that you can follow from competition to competition. Sports are always best when you have a dog in the fight, so figure out which competitors you like and respect the most.

Understand the sponsorships

In motor racing, it's important to understand where the money goes. Sponsorships are a huge part of the sport and dictate a competitor's team, resources, and ability to climb the ladder. This is only becoming more of a focal point, with bigger sponsors entering the sport, along with a bigger pool of drivers.

According to Auto Service World reports, single racing organisations today are raking in $30 billion in sponsorships alone over the course of about a decade and a half. Understand the biggest players in this regard so that you understand the sport's economy.

Simply put, motor racing is one of the most exciting sports in the world once you learn the intricacies of the various competitions. You have years of great races and drivers to catch up on, which is why it's such a treat to be a new fan. Use these tips so that you can get started on this journey.