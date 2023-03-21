Aussie motor racing talent Max Mason will compete in Euro NASCAR 2023 championship season

Max Mason has moved to Europe to further boost his racing endeavours and will start in this year’s Euro NASCAR championship.

Taking the next step in his career after graduating a Formula Ford NSW Rookie Champion in 2022, the Australian motorsport talent has joined Racingfuel Motorsport Team for the upcoming stock car season.

The Swiss outfit has successfully completed its debut first season in the franchise series of the renowned US-based NASCAR Cup and is now planning to field two Chevrolet Camaros in EuroNASCAR 2 and EuroNASCAR PRO.

16-year-old Mason, who was selected as one of the top 23 young drivers in the Asian region to compete for the Ferrari Academy in Malaysia in September 2022, will start in EuroNASCAR 2, the series’ second tier.

"The car is really fast, the team is professional, and the racing series is a lot of fun. I am looking forward to the season and am extremely motivated to get everything out of the car,” Mason is all smiles.

The driver hailing from New South Wales was invited as one of six drivers to participate in the Euro NASCAR recruitment days earlier this year. Mason had competed in the EuroNASCAR Club Challenge in Zolder, Belgium, last year and will now drive his first full season.

Ferruccio Finkbohner, team manager and owner of Racingfuel Motorsports, is delighted to have Mason on board, saying: "We have already been working with Max, so we knew about his talent. I am sure that he will adapt to the car and the series quickly. We are confident that we are ahead of a successful season.”

The season opener will take place on May 6/7 at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, and Mason is already preparing himself on the team’s simulator.

“Most of the tracks are new to me, so my learning curve will be quite steep. However, the team has a state-of-the-art simulator at their workshop, which means I have the perfect conditions for preparing myself. Also, I am grateful to Simattack for their support,” the Australian added.



Race Calendar Euro NASCAR 2023

May 6/7 Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain

June 17/18 Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, England

July 8/9 Autodromo di Vallelunga, Italy

August 26/27 Autodrom Most, Czech Republic

September 23/24 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Germany

October 14/15 Circuit Zolder, Belgium

November 11/12 Automotodrom Grobnik, Croatia



For more info on Max Mason Racing

For more infor on Max' Podcast

For more info on Euro NASCAR

Max Mason PR