Racingfuel Motorsport announces international EuroNASCAR 2 line-up

Following the team’s NASCAR Whelen Euro Series debut in 2022, Racingfuel Motorsport has been working on a strong and international line-up for the 2023 championship. The Swiss organization announced Australian talent Max Mason and American youngster Nick Strickler for the upcoming EuroNASCAR 2 campaign. The pair will take the wheel of the #58 and #94 Chevrolet Camaros fielded by Ferruccio Finkbohner's team. Mason was part of the 2023 Driver Recruitment Program and impressed with strong runs at the NWES test track of Fontenay Le Comte in France.



Mason got his first taste of NASCAR with Racingfuel Motorsport during the 2022 Club Challenge round at Circuit Zolder, Belgium, and immediately fell in love with the pure 400-horsepower V8 beasts without any electronic driving aids. The 16-year-old racer from the Central Coast of New South Wales will be competing for glory in the EuroNASCAR 2 Rookie Trophy. He said: "The car is really fast, the team is professional and the series is a lot of fun. I am looking forward to the season and I am extremely motivated to get the most out of the car.”



Making the long trip across the Atlantic is Strickler from Danville, California. With Swiss heritage, it has always been a dream of the 23-year-old to race in Europe, and with Racingfuel Motorsport he has found a team with roots in his grandfather's home country. Strickler has raced in various series in the US on road courses and in endurance races. Making the jump to EuroNASCAR is an exciting adventure for the Californian.



"It all started when my grandfather bought me my first sports car when I was a teenager. That car gave me the opportunity to start racing. I gained experience at track days and autocross events until I finally found a way to race wheel to wheel. Having Swiss roots, I am especially looking forward to racing for a Swiss team in EuroNASCAR this season,” said Strickler, who will also be chasing the Rookie Trophy, which is dedicated to newcomers to EuroNASCAR 2.



"We had a good debut season in EuroNASCAR and are looking forward to the new season. With Nick and Max, we have a great line-up for EuroNASCAR 2 and we bring an even more international flair to EuroNASCAR," said Team Principal Finkbohner ahead of Racingfuel Motorsport's second season in the world of European NASCAR racing, which will take the organization to six of the best tracks across Europe. With twelve rounds in each championship scheduled, fans can expect a phenomenal season of pure racing.



Racingfuel Motorsport will add more international flair to EuroNASCAR when the season kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race sessions will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several television networks around the world. With two young talents joining the series, the battle for the 2023 Rookie Trophy promises to be epic.

NWES PR