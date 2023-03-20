Monday, Mar 20

Toyota wins opening round of 2023 FIA WEC season at Sebring

Reigning Hypercar World Champions Toyota Gazoo Racing got their 2023 season off to the best possible start with a one-two win at today’s 1000 Miles of Sebring.
 
Kamui Kobayashi steered the No.7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar he shared with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez to the checkered flag 2.168s ahead of the sister No. 8 car which was driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa. The No. 7's victory in Sebring sees the Japanese manufacturer take its 40th win in the WEC.
 
LMP2
 
The newly-named Hertz Team JOTA squad took the first LMP2 win of the year with its No.48 Oreca-Gibson.
 
Yifei Ye, Will Stevens and David Beckmann controlled the second half of the event and despite a late splash and dash pit-stop, that at one stage appeared to jeopardise their victory, the trio took the checkered flag by a slender 2.8s margin.
 
LMGTE AM
 
Corvette Racing took the victory on home turf as the No. 33 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R claimed the first LMGTE Am win of 2023 as Nicolas Varrone, Ben Keating and Nicky Catsburg put on a dominant display.
 
The American entered team dominated the final half of the race to ensure reigning category champion Keating begins title defense in style. His teammates Varrone and Catsburg each notched up their first WEC wins.
 
Read the full news reports from Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE Am on the FIA WEC website HERE.
