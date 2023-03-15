Dirt2Media NOW600 National Micros Move to Port City Raceway on March 24-25!

- The Dirt2Media NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship, presented by Hi Plains Building Division event at Grayson County Speedway in Bells, Texas, has been moved to Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cold weather and rain over the past few weeks have halted renovations at Grayson County Speedway. With the event just a little over a week away, officials with the racetrack have notified NOW600 that the facility will not be ready for next week’s two-day show.

Kenny Brown of POWRi and Shane Stewart of Port City Raceway have offered to host the event in conjunction with the POWRi Turnpike Challenge on March 24-25.

Both nights will feature the NOW600 Winged A-Class and NOW600 Restricted Micro Sprints. While the NOW600 Non-Wing class will not be on the card, POWRi will be running their Non-Wing Outlaw class, and we invite our stock teams to compete with them. POWRi National Midgets will also be racing.

Thursday, March 23rd:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Open Practice: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Pit Pass: $25.00

General Admission: FREE

Friday, March 24th:

Pits Open: 9:00 AM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Pit Pass: $40.00

General Admission: Adults – $15.00 | Senior & Kids(Ages 6-14) – $12.00 | Veterans/First Responder & Children Under 5: FREE

Saturday, March 25th

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Pit Pass: $40.00

General Admission: Adults – $20.00 | Senior & Kids(Ages 6-14) – $15.00 | Veterans/First Responder & Children Under 5: FREE

NOW600 SERIES –

The National Open Wheel 600 Series is entering its eleventh season of sanctioning micro-sprint racing across the country. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series is made up of several regional tours and sanctioned race tracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class and Restricted 'A' Class. Check out www.NOW600Series.com to find a race near you.

DIRT2MEDIA –

Dirt2Media is dedicated to showcasing select local and regional motorsports events across the country with high-quality live broadcasts and in-depth editorial coverage featured on our ever-growing network.

HI-PLAINS BUILDING DIVISION –

Hi-Plains Building Division manufactures building projects encompassing agricultural, barndominiums, commercial, industrial, warehouse, and utility buildings. For more information, visit http://www. HPBuildingDivision.com.

