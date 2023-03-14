Greensboro Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan Recognized as Honorary Carolina Cowboy by Richard Childress and Austin Dillon

Carolina Cowboy’s team owner Richard Childress and general manager Austin Dillon have news for the Piedmont-Triad region: There’s a new bull in town. Or at least, a newly-named bull in town.

During opening ceremonies for The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Combine: The Future of Bull Riding 2023, the Carolina Cowboys surprised Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan and the residents of Greensboro by renaming a bull in honor of the team’s new home in Greensboro.

Mayor Greensbull will comfortably reside at the Davis Rodeo Ranch in Archdale, North Carolina under the care of Carolina Cowboys head coach Jerome Davis and assistant general manager Tiffany Davis.

“I definitely never expected to see a bull named Mayor Greensbull,” said Mayor Vaughan. “What an honor. Thank you to Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Jerome and Tiffany Davis not only for this recognition, but for your commitment to our local community. I’m proud of the exceptional quality of life and unique opportunities afforded to Greensboro residents and the PBR’s commitment to bringing Western Sports to the Piedmont-Triad is just one example of Greensboro’s thriving future. I encourage the residents of Greensboro and the surrounding areas to embrace the Carolina Cowboys, attend Cowboy Days at the Greensboro Coliseum Sept. 22-24, and cheer on our new home team.”

Mayor Vaughan was also honored today as an honorary Carolina Cowboy. The announcement was made by the team’s owner, Richard Childress, and general manager Austin Dillon.

“Western sports has been central to my family’s life and we’re excited to share our passion with the residents of Greensboro through the Carolina Cowboys, North Carolina’s first and only professional bull riding team,” said Childress. “We’re honored that the city of Greensboro and Mayor Vaughan have embraced the Carolina Cowboys and look forward to bringing the benefits of hosting a national league to the residents of Greensboro. Thank you, Mayor Vaughan, for your commitment to the Piedmont-Triad.”

The PBR Team Series Combine: The Future of Bull Riding is a three-day event featuring the area’s top up-and-coming bull riders. The combine is designed to meet the league’s long-term objective of rider development, while allowing new riders and unrestricted free agents the opportunity to showcase their skills to team coaches and general managers.

Mayor Vaughan was recognized ahead of the second season of the PBR Team Series. The Carolina Cowboys will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on September 22-24, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets on sale now and available through Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ pbr-professional-bull-riders- tickets/artist/2859854? venueId=369330

The Carolina Cowboys’ homestand will be the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin.

Carolina Cowboys PR