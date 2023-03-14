American Association of Pet Parents Extends Partnership with Zachary Tinkle in the ARCA Menards East Series for the 2023 Season

AmericanAssociation of Pet Parents is once again kicking in high gear to make the world a kinder, safer, more beautiful place for animals and the people who love them by extending its relationship with Zachary Tinkle and the Zachary Tinkle Foundation. Tinkle will be racing the 2023 season with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing in the ARCA Menards East series.

AAPP and Tinkle partnered last year to support pet shelters and keep pets with their parents through their Lap 4 Love program and activations. One successful activation included making a stop with the Racing for Rescues trailer at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Alabama prior to Tinkle’s race in Talladega.

CEO of AAPP, Tom Van Winkle noted, “We can't thank Zachary, the Zachary Tinkle Foundation and the entire ZT team for their efforts in helping with our shared mission of helping animals in need. Pet's touch the lives of people across generations, professions and hobbies, making Zachary's dedication to keeping his fans informed about the important messages of his foundation and AAPP even more vital to making progress towards a society which values the wellbeing of all living creatures, human and non-human alike.”

In reflecting on the partnership with American Association of Pet Parents, Tinkle said, “AAPP was one of the first to support my vision with Racing for Rescues when we created the Zachary Tinkle Foundation. All of my pugs have been rescue dogs and brought so much joy and companionship to my family. I want to make sure all pets have a loving home and help support the people that adore and care for them. Economic status should not be a deterrent to families having a pet that is part of their family.”

Tinkle’s first race of the season will be held March 25, 2023, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida in the NASCAR® owned ARCA Menards series. Prior to the race, Tinkle will be attending Global Pet Expo and is available with the American Association of Pet Parents Executives for meetings.

Zach Tinkle Racing PR