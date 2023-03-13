The Opportunities of Cash Out in Motorsports Betting | Tim Harrison

Cash Out in Motorsports – Why It Is a Big Plus

Since the advent of online gambling, operators have tried to outrun the competition by adding new features. Although there is little room for innovation in online sports betting, we have been blessed with features like cash out.

The US is home to NASCAR, the 2nd most popular motorsports series in the world. The first one is, of course, Formula 1. The country is also the birthplace of IndyCar racing. Thanks to this vibrant motorsports culture, betting on the races online has proved very appealing.

We have invited Tim Harrison, the in-house betting expert from BetZillion at Speedway Digest, to explain the relationship between cash out and motorsports betting. Specifically, we want to learn why having cash-out features is a big plus for motorsports bettors.

To help you get started after you learn the correlation, Tim also brought a list of the best online betting sites with cash out in the US.

What Is Cash Out in Betting?

Well, Tim knows that “cash out” is nothing too complex. In a generic sense, it refers to taking money out of something. In a betting sense, it means the same thing. And that’s what makes cash out a very handy feature for bettors.

To understand why we must first understand what a pre-match bet is and what conditions bettors must follow for this type of betting.

As the name suggests, you place a pre-match bet before the match starts. Whether it’s a soccer match, a basketball match, a tennis match, or a motorsports race, it doesn't matter. The concept remains the same.

How long before you place the bet will vary from bookmaker to bookmaker. Some might open the betting pool a week before the event, while others might wait a few hours before the match.

These kinds of bets are also known as “fixed-odds” bets, meaning you get paid according to the odds you place the bet in. The odds will shift during the event, but you won’t get any benefit from it. On the brighter side, you won’t incur any additional loss.

Another critical aspect of pre-match bets is that you must wait till the match ends for the wager to settle. If your bet wins, you get paid according to the odds. If it doesn’t, you lose the stake.

Live betting, on the other hand, follows a completely different approach. You get in and out of various markets during the match or race. The odds will quickly shift, and if you have quick fingers, you can profit from it.

A cash-out bet lies somewhere in the middle. It’s still a pre-match bet, but you can settle it before it ends. Many bookmakers now offer cash-outs to draw more people into the paradigm. Reputable online bookies will most definitely provide cash out across various events.

It’s important to note that it’s a feature for your bet slip and only applies to selected events. It would help to ensure that the bet you place on your slip is eligible for a cash-out. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait till the end for settlement.

Types of Cash Out Explanation Partial Cash Out Many bookmakers allow you to cash out a percentage of your original bet based on the conditions you provide. For example, you may have entered the wager at -190 odds. You can decide to settle 50% of the bet if the odds shift to -150. Auto Cash Out It is very similar to partial cash out, but this time, your enter bet will be settled based on the conditions you provide on the bet slip.

Is Cash Out Legal in the US?

Online sports betting was largely illegal in the US for the longest time. In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on single-game wagering and allowed state governments to legalize online sports betting.

Cash out is a feature of online betting sites. No legal provisions involve something as specific as the cash-out feature. So, it’s safe to say that cash out is a completely legal feature found in online betting sites.

Sports betting is now legal in over states, including but not limited to:

New Jersey

Colorado

Pennsylvania

Michigan

Connecticut

Speedway Digest Asks Tim Harrison: Why Is Cash Out Better on Motorsports?

One of the main selling points of the cash-out feature is that you can pull your money out when the time is right. The odds for any event are constantly changing.

Let’s say the party you favor is ahead in the game, meaning the odds will climb. It would be smart to get your profits and avoid stress when something goes wrong.

This very concept applies to motorsports betting. Let’s look at some reasons you should focus on motorsports betting.

The Races are Long

Most mainstream races tend to be long. A NASCAR race lasts about 3 hours. An F1 race usually lasts up to 90 minutes. A lot can happen during these times. The same driver can lead a lap and fall behind on the same lap.

It also means the odds will shift greatly based on the driver positions. If you’re betting on a particular driver to win, the best time to pull your money out is when they lead the lap.

At the same time, if you see your favored driver losing the race, you can minimize your losses before the driver ends up in the last place.

Thanks to the longer duration of the races, you’ll get multiple similar opportunities to de-risk your position.

Motorsports Are Easy to Understand

From a general perspective, understanding motorsports is way easier than understanding other sports. All you have to do is follow the race and track the driver you’re betting on. It creates a unique opportunity for new bettors to understand the game before moving on to other sports.