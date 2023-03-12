Sunday, Mar 12

Fernando Alonso is the most popular Formula One driver after gaining 211,979 fans in two weeks

Racing News
Sunday, Mar 12 20
Fernando Alonso is the most popular Formula One driver after gaining 211,979 fans in two weeks Getty Images South America

As the 2023 season of Formula One returned on Sunday, avid fans have been eager to see their favourite drivers back in the driving seat. Finnish casino review site Bonusetu has tracked the growth of Instagram followers of each Formula One driver over the past two weeks. Within the two-week timeframe tracked, the new season of Drive to Survive and the first race of the 2023 Formula One season had been aired.  

 

 

1. Fernando Alonso – 211,979 followers  

Alonso wowed Formula One fans this weekend with his surprise podium appearance in Bahrain with spectacular overtakes and calm and calculated driving. The Aston Martin driver has clearly made an impression with viewers as an enormous 211,979 new fans of his have flocked to his Instagram following his third-place drive. 

 

 

2. Lewis Hamilton – 206,035 followers 

Lewis Hamilton comes in second place as the most popular Formula One driver, gaining an enormous 206,035 Instagram followers over the past two weeks. Despite coming in fifth place in the season's first race, Lewis still has a great pull with viewers and fans.

 

3. Charles Leclerc - 160,079 followers

Charles Leclerc is the third most popular Formula One driver following the release of the latest Drive to Survive instalment and his race in Bahrain. The Ferrari driver gained a massive 160,079 Instagram followers over the past two weeks, despite his unfortunate retirement from the first race of the season.

 

4. Carlos Sainz – 105,424 followers

Carlos Sainz comes in fourth place as the most popular driver after gaining an impressive 105,424 Instagram followers over the past two weeks. Interestingly, Sainz also took fourth place in the Bahrain race with his Ferrari, beating Lewis Hamilton.

 

5. Max Verstappen - 78,744 followers

The current Formula One world champion, Max Verstappen, comes in fifth place in popularity, having gained 78,744 followers over the past two weeks. Verstappen won this weekend's first race of the season, easily beating the competition in his Red Bull car.

 

6. Sergio Perez - 67,372

7. George Russell – 62,437

8. Pierre Gasly – 58,952 

9. Lando Norris – 43,066

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 37,581

 

 

A spokesperson from Bonusetu commented on the findings: 

 

“The massive increase in Instagram followers for these Formula One drivers in partly due to the release of the latest series of Drive to Survive. Drive to Survive not only generates new fans and viewers of Formula One as a sport, but it also fleshes out the personalities and vulnerability of the drivers themselves. This leads to more fans ultimately seeing the person behind the car and flocking to their favourite driver's social media pages to follow their journeys. This being said, the dramatic increase in followers for Fernando Alonso is mainly due to his amazing performance in Bahrain. As the oldest driver on the grid, Alonso's experience, along with his fantastic Aston Martin car, may just make him a top contender for this year's Formula One Championship."

 

 

 

Top 10 most popular Formula One drivers according to Instagram follower increase 

 
Driver 21st Feb 24th Feb 28th Feb 6th March

Increase in followers

over two weeks
Fernando Alonso 4,958,819 4,966,558 4,979,832 5,170,798 211,979
Lewis Hamilton 31,549,445 31,603,643 31,648,175 31,755,480 206,035
Charles Leclerc 9,974,241 10,003,578 10,029,231 10,134,320 160,079
Carlos Sainz 6,271,222 6,289,539 6,307,484 6,376,646 105,424
Max Verstappen 9,489,852 9,498,032 9,510,304 9,568,596 78,744
Sergio Perez 5,383,253 5,392,357 5,405,625 5,450,625 67,372
George Russell 4,071,275 4,079,539 4,091,486 4,133,712 62,437
Pierre Gasly 3,810,963 3,819,088 3,829,438 3,869,915 58,952
Lando Norris 5,988,720 5,995,334 6,004,459 6,031,786 43,066
Yuki Tsunoda 1,390,989 1,395,394 1,402,233 1,428,570 37,581
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Entry List Notebook – Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring 805 Beer Presents: “Inverted Perspective,” The Vicki Golden Story »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.