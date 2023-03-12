Sunday, Mar 12

Polaris Unleashes RZR Factory Racing Program

Racing News
Sunday, Mar 12 9
Polaris Unleashes RZR Factory Racing Program

Today, Polaris Off Road sets a new standard for off-road racing with the launch of the industry’s first comprehensive RZR Factory Racing program and the sport’s first-ever purpose-built race ready UTV. This fully curated program features dedicated Polaris engineers, an elite management team with 12-full time employees that boast over 150 years of combined off-road experience and expertise. Piloting the purpose-built race machine will be three of the sport’s brightest young drivers; Austin Weiland, Brock Heger and Cayden MacCachren. 

 

This truly is an unprecedented program within the industry as typically, the term “factory racing program” has been used loosely to describe OEM-sponsorships and stock vehicle-oriented support for established independent racing programs with pre-existing management teams, crew chiefs and mechanics.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Insulation Business Uses Energy Efficient Product to Enhance Race Car Performance Siemens Announced as Technology Partner for AVICAR series »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.