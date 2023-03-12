Insulation Business Uses Energy Efficient Product to Enhance Race Car Performance

Pennsylvania-based, nationwide manufacturer of reflective insulation products, Low-E, has forged a unique partnership with World of Outlaws to sponsor qualifying for the Sprint Car, Late Model and Super DIRTcar Series. Low -E also has partnered to power Shark Racing’s 1A sprint car model with a more efficient use of its fuel. Low-E has equipped Bobby Allen’s 1A World of Outlaws Sprint Car, driven by Jacob Allen (@JacobAllen1a) of Hanover, PA, with its products that reflect heat away from the fuel cell and keep the fuel in the tank from getting too hot prior to racing. This provides cooler fuel which runs superior to hot fuel, resulting in enhanced performance.

“We partnered with World of Outlaws because of the unique opportunity it provided for us to demonstrate, first-hand, the useful innovation of our products. If reflective insulation can increase the performance and efficiency of a Sprint Car, imagine what it can do for a whole home or commercial space,” says Tom Miller, president of Low-E Insulation. “Along with being involved with the series, we wanted to support Jacob Allen and Shark Racing. He is a rising star in the sport, his dad is a legend in racing, and their shop is just down the road from our headquarters. We're extremely excited!”

Jacob Allen will race in more than 80 races throughout the year. Eight of these races will be in the special Low-E 1A Sprint Car, with six taking place as part of the “Low-E Reflective Insulation Spring Showdown” in March. The Spring Showdown is already underway, with upcoming races planned for:

Friday, March 10 - Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown @ the Speed Palace

Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA

Saturday, March 11 - Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown @ the Speed Palace

Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA

Friday, March 17- Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown @ The Grove

Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Saturday, March 18 - Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown @ Pigeon Hills

Lincoln Speedway (PA), Abbottstown, PA

Fans can see the car and interact with the racing team by attending the races in person. Every World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series race can also be viewed live on DIRTVision. Jacob will race the Low-E Reflective Insulation car at two additional races during Knoxville Nationals in August.

“We love the passion of Sprint Car fans that can be found here in Central PA and across the country,” adds Miller. “We got involved with the World of Outlaws because such a wide cross-section of the country is represented in this sport, allowing us to showcase the power of our products in almost any application. Internal, external, metal or post frame buildings, new construction or retro-fit, we have products for all of it!”