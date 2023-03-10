Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” Joins Race of Champions Family Series Host Tracks for 2023 Season

Race of Champions Modified Series and Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” management are proud to announce that the scenic 1/3-mile track will host three Race of Champions Series events in 2023.

The events will feature a variety of the Race of Champions family of Series including the Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series on Sunday, June 11; Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, October 14. The division schedules can be found on www.rocmodifiedseries.com.

“This is an exciting move for our Series,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “We are excited to work with Jim and Polly Majchrzak, their family and the Wyoming County staff as we move forward. We have laid out a plan and hope that we will be able to execute it and that it will bring all of our divisions to compete at Wyoming County in the future.”

The first event at “The Bullring” will take place on Sunday, June 11, bringing back the tradition of Sunday afternoon racing at the facility which hosted exciting Sunday events for so many years. It will feature the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, which has become one of the most exciting divisions in the region.

Sportsman and Late Models will highlight the action on Saturday, July 1, while the popular “Shootout” will host the Sportsman and Super Stock Series championship finales on Saturday, October 14.

Ticketing details and start times will be released shortly. For more information visit; www.rocmodifiedseries.com or www.thebullringwcis.com

ROC Mod PR