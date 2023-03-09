Frankie Muniz; Rette Jones Racing Hope for Hometown Advantage at Phoenix Raceway

After an impressive 11th-place performance in his ARCA Menards Series debut last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, global television, film star and professional motorsports athlete Frankie Muniz and his Rette Jones Racing (RJR) trek to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway eyeing a top-10 finish in Friday night’s General Tire 150.



And while Daytona certainly brought a lot of attention to Muniz, Phoenix is bound to produce similar interest as the outskirts of the Avondale, Ariz. race track is considered home for the former Malcolm in the Middle television actor.



“It hasn’t been that long since I’ve been in a race car but it feels like an eternity,” said Muniz with a chuckle. “I had an absolute blast at Daytona with Mark (Rette, crew chief and co-owner) bringing me a very fast No. 30 HairClub Ford to contend with.



“We just missed a top-10 finish and while that was a huge bummer. An 11th-place finish to start my rookie season in ARCA Menards Series competition isn’t bad at all.”



While Muniz has yet to turn a professional lap on Phoenix’s one-mile oval, the local native has certainly spent several hours at the facility studying the track from an up close and personal perspective, while also studying film, photos and making laps on the simulator.



Muniz is hoping all the focus will pay dividends in his second career ARCA Menards Series start under the lights on March 10.



“When you race in your own backyard, you certainly want to put on a show,” added Muniz. “We have a lot of local support, not to mention some local marketing partners who jumped on board for this race, plus the nonstop support from the grandstands too.



“We are taking that same sturdy approach that we did at Daytona where we took our time, made the most of every lap turned and hope when the checkered flag waves on Friday night, we’re in a good spot.”



The Hot Chick, one of Phoenix’s premier restaurants will serve as the primary marketing partner on Friday night.



“I really appreciate The Hot Chick and Republic Bank of Arizona for stepping up and supporting our race at Phoenix,” added Muniz. “The Hot Chick is one of the best eating establishments in town and with their relaxing upbeat atmosphere, I know we’re going to have a bunch more people rooting for us on Friday night.”



For former ARCA championship-winning crew chief Rette, he was extremely impressed with Muniz’s performance at Daytona and looks forward to seeing his attentiveness continue at Phoenix.



“Phoenix is a lot different than Daytona, but Frankie has been working hard for weeks trying to adequately prepare himself for Friday night. With the race being a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, there are going to be some new players that Frankie will have to battle with.



"But through the unknowns of Phoenix, I think Frankie will continue to showcase his ability as a race car driver and we can have another solid performance to kick off our 2023 season.”



For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longtime partnership with Ford Performance but has upgraded its fleet to include the Ford Mustang continuing this weekend at Phoenix.



For more on Frankie Muniz please visit munizracing.com



For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com



The General Tire 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the second of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Mar. 10 with a fifty-minute session from 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Group qualifying is set to follow at 4:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (MT).



