“The HAIMER technology will allow RYMS leverage its manufacturing knowledge and offer its customers with a greater ability to take on more complex and tighter tolerance components,” said Bryan Gresock, President of Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “Having this capability will help continue our offerings to the manufacturing industry where tolerances and lead times are being reduced. The partnership with HAIMER will help RYMS stay at the forefront of offering the very best solutions for our customers.”