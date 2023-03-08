No. 60 GTP Team Penalized for Daytona Infraction

After the completion of post-race technical inspection and both provisional and official results were released for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA became aware of the potential manipulation of tire pressure data from the No. 60 car to IMSA as the monitoring point for the minimum tire pressure regulation. Following a thorough investigation of all cars in the class, IMSA officials today announced that the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing GTP team has been penalized for a violation of the following 2023 IMSA Sporting Regulation & SSR:

ATT 3.6.6.E. Failure to adhere to the Operational Requirements is prohibited and may result in the following Minimum Penalties:

i. First violation: Warning/Reprimand (not guaranteed, depending on timing/severity of violation; for penalties, paragraph vi. below shall apply).

ii. Second violation: Drive-Through.

iii. Third violation: Stop plus ten (10) seconds.

iv. Any violations may be penalized to the full extent listed in Art. 57.

v. A Penalty assessed during or after qualifying may result in qualifying times disallowed.

vi. An un-served Race Penalty or a Penalty assessed after the Race is added to the Car’s Race finishing time and may include a lap count penalty.

Summary - Per Attachment 3.6.6.D, intentional application of software offsets within the pressures being reported by the tire pressure monitoring system and associated Car telemetry system is prohibited and may be subject to penalty.

Penalties are as follows:

Loss of 200 team and driver IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points.

Loss of all team and driver IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup points.

Loss of race prize money.

Team receives a $50,000 fine.

Team and Entrant representative Mike Shank placed on probation through June 30, 2023.

Revocation of IMSA annual credential and indefinite suspension of IMSA membership for team engineer Ryan McCarthy.

The tire pressure data manipulation was discovered by Honda Performance Development (HPD) and reported to IMSA after the official results were released. No changes will be made to the official race results. The No. 60 team and drivers retain credit for the race victory, trophy, and race-winner watches. All other teams and drivers will retain the points and prizes commensurate with their finishing positions as shown on the official race results. There also will be no change to GTP manufacturer points.

IMSA PR