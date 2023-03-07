Five Flags Kicks Off With Inaugural With ASA Stars This Weekend

Pensacola Five Flags Speedway is known for closing the season with a bang hosting the Snowball Derby. In 2023 they’ve added some serious firepower to start the season with the Inaugural ASA Stars Tour Sunshine State 200 on Saturday night.

Under the tutelage of Track Enterprises, Bob Sargent, the storied American Speed Association (ASA) brand is making a comeback under the ASA Stars National Tour banner. Big purses, large points fund and a national TV package have the late models stars flocking to be a part of the first race in Pensacola.

At press time the entry list had swollen to 36 of the fastest hot shoes in the country (see below). Twenty are champions of Late Model racing, seven Super Late Model crown jewel winners, two ARCA Champions, three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and a couple of Snowball Derby Champions.

The last time we saw Derek Thorn he was hoisting the Tom Dawson Trophy in the Snowball Derby Victory Lane, a couple of years ago it was Ty Majeski turn with the trophy, nobody has won more races at 5 Flags and is a bigger fan favorite than Bubba Pollard, 5 Flags used to be a 2nd home for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season Champion, Fairhope, Alabama’s Grant Enfinger, Mobile, Alabama’s Connor Okrzesik is best known for besting Kyle Busch, of course Mr. Excitement Stephen Nasse has filed an entry, sprinkle in some local young guns Dustin Smith, Timothy Watson & Jake Finch, Saturday has got plenty of bang!

The fireworks starts on Friday night with a special practice session at 7:00 for the ASA Late models followed by racing for the Lloyds Glass Pure Stocks and The Dock Sportsman Division.

Saturday begins early with the Faith Chapel Outlaws taking the green flag at 5:00 followed by an autograph session for the ASA Stars Tour drivers on the front stretch and the green flag for the Sunshine State 200 flies at 7:30.

To buy tickets on line: ASA STARS National Tour Five Flags Speedway Info & Tickets – Track Enterprises

For up to date racing news listen to Inside Alabama Racing with Tommy Praytor on Wednesdays, celebrating 25 seasons on WNSP 105.5 or online at wnsp.com.

Partial Entry List

ASA Sunshine State 200

2 Michael Bilderback South Beloit,WI

2 Jon Bolen Jasper, AL

7 Derek Thorn Bakersfield, CA

7 Jackson Boone Franklin, TN

8 Tony Elrod Lecanto, FL

9 Derek Kaus Stratford, WI

11 Clint Folsom Pelham, AL

12 Carson Hocevar Portage, MI

14 Austin Nason Roscoe, IL

15 Gabe Sommers Plover, WI

16 Jacob Gomes Manteca, CA

18 Hunter Robbins Pensacola, FL

18 Casey Roderick Pulaski, MS

22 Connor Okrzesik Mobile, AL

22 Gio Rugggiero Seekonk, MA

23 Billy VanMeter Indianapolis, IN

23 Timothy Watson Panama City, FL

26 Bubba Pollard Senoia, GA

28 Cole Butcher Porters Lake, NS, Canada

32 Grant Enfinger Fairhope, AL

33 Albert Francis Zanesville, OH

33 Dustin Smith Mobile, AL

44 Jeremy Doss Upper Lake, CA

47 Dakota Stroup Owensboro, KY

48 Preston Peltier Johnstown, CO

50 Jett Noland Groveland, FL

51 Jake Finch Lynn Haven, FL

51 Stephen Nasse Pinellas Park, FL

54 Matt Craig Concord, NC

55 Conner Jones Fredricksburg, VA

69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL

74 Ryan Moore Mooresville, NC

91 Ty Majeski Seymour, Wi

98 Blaine Rocha Oakdale, CA

Tommy Praytor PR