Logan Boyett Set to Make CARS Tour Debut with E33 Motorsports

Logan Boyett has signed with E33 Motorsports to make his debut in the CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series. Boyett will pilot the No. 29 FX Caprara Harley Davidson Chevrolet at the season opener at Southern National Motorsports Park (SNMP) this weekend.



Boyett, the Florida hot shoe, recently took home the Pro Truck Championship at Five Flags Speedway, collecting four wins this past season in the Pro Truck Series and three wins in the Outlaw Division.



"We are excited to have Logan join the E33 Motorsports team and pilot the No. 29 Chevrolet this weekend at Southern National Motorsports Park," commented team owner, JR Courage. "I spent some time with Logan down in Pensacola last year, and was instantly impressed with his talent. Thanks to FX Caprara and our team sponsors Schaffer’s Oil, Page Construction and Circle Track Warehouse, we were able to put together this opportunity to have Logan behind the wheel."



"Last year I got a phone call to spot and coach one of the drivers in the E33 Motorsports stable for his debut at Five Flags Speedway. Fast forward a couple months, I got a phone call with an opportunity to be the driver behind the wheel for not only my debut in the CARS Tour, but the opportunity to race at Southern National Motorsports Park," said Boyett. "I've come up through my late model racing career hearing plenty of stories about racing at SNMP, but I've only been able to be there as a crew member. I'm extremely excited to be getting back behind the wheel of a Pro Late Model with such a great team. I'm looking forward to this weekend, and being competitive on track!"



The Puryear Tanks Lines 225 CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series 100 Lap race will take place on Saturday, March 11th at Southern National Motorsports Park. Coverage will be available on Flo Racing, with the Green Flag dropping on the season opener at 3PM ET. For more information on E33 Motorsports, follow along on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

E33 Motorsports PR