How to Balance Being a NASCAR Driver and a College Student

A lot of things are associated with college years. Your time in college is not only about getting a degree but about making the first steps in your adult life. You start living independently of your parents, and, depending on whether you live in the dorm or rent an apartment, you’ll have to take odd jobs to pay your rent. So, here comes balancing your studies and your work.

But work is not the only thing you need to balance with your studies. The education that we choose to pursue doesn’t always go hand in hand with our passion. You want to be a musician, but want to study quantum physics. Or you enjoy car racing while trying to get a degree in law. How would you manage to study while trying to snag first place at the races?

Neglect studies

Abandon car racing

Use writing services

Neglecting studies is surely not a way out. Abandoning your passion is also not the best option. After all, we are talking about balancing, and not about picking one thing or another. Using writing services to have extra time is a better option. Those services can help you not only with essays, dissertation writers can come in handy with more serious papers.

Even if it seems difficult, balancing studies and car racing is possible. You’re not the first NASCAR driver who happens to be a college student. There are high school students who are NASCAR drivers, so you’re definitely not alone in this balancing struggle. So, let’s check out the main tips on how to balance those two unlikely things.

Online Writing Services

Not going far from one of the points listed above, you should use online writing services when it comes to essays and other writing assignments. You’re facing quite a tight schedule if you study and race. Basically, it’s like having two full-time jobs at once. Thus, sometimes you won’t have enough time to work on your writing assignments.

But no one asks you to indulge in cheating if you’re a diligent student. Using online writing services is just like embracing the digitalization of education. Your smartphone and laptop have numerous apps that make your life as a student easier. And using an essay writing service is just one of them.

You don’t have to submit the essay that you’ve ordered, but you can use it as a draft for the work that you’re going to submit. So, although it’s not doing the writing assignment 100% on your own, it’s not submitting someone else’s work either. You just let the service writers do the dirty job for you.

Consider Part-Time Education

Part-time education may leave you without traditional college education experience, but you won’t have to sacrifice car racing. The NASCAR schedule can make you miss up to 50% of your studies. While that alone doesn’t necessarily mean that your grades are going to suffer, it means that you’ll have to work hard in order not to lag behind your college peers. It does make sense to consider part-time education.

The main advantage of part-time education is that you have enough time to devote to car racing. After all, you’re unlikely to have more than three classes a week. But there’s a downside to being a part-time student, as it will take you significantly longer to earn a degree. It may take longer than six years for you to get your bachelor’s. Earning a master’s degree may take up to seven years.

In his interview with Mass Live, Kaz Grala, a professional stock car racing driver, stated that when he was a high school senior, he had to miss 52% of his classes due to his racing schedule. Things would’ve been much easier for Grala had he opted for part-time education. Still, studying hard worked for him well.

So much for being able to earn a degree while being a NASCAR driver. But you’re surely not going to be alone in opting for part-time education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of part-time students is growing every year. It’s unlikely to outgrow the number of full-time students, but part-time education is surely growing in popularity.

Have Your Time Planned

There are two types of students: those who have odd jobs or time-consuming passions and those who don’t. Those who fall in the latter category have the luxury of wasting their time. Those who try to combine getting a degree with jobs and passions cannot afford to waste their time. So, it’s better to have everything planned.

You’re quite lucky here, as you know both your study and racing schedule. All you have to do is to stick to the schedule. Also, you should keep an eye on it in order to make sure that things are not overlapping one another. That can happen occasionally, so it’s better to notice it in advance in order to figure out what can be done about it before it’s too late.

Well, yes, sticking to the schedule may sound a bit depressing. It sounds like your life will get divided between being off to classes and off to races. No free time, no parties, no time for anything else except racing and studying. And it’s going to be that way if you plan your life that way. Mind that no one is saying that you can’t squeeze a bit of free time in there. It’s your schedule, so you can have control over it.

Final Thoughts

Trying to earn a degree while being a NASCAR driver is not an easy task, but is far from being an impossible one. Trying to make friends with time is a hard task. That’s why a lot of people are not even attempting to do that. But it can be accomplished when you know the tips and tricks. Paper writing services, part-time education, and making friends with time by planning everything in advance will help you earn a degree without sacrificing your car racing passion.