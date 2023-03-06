Guide to Betting on Car Racing

For anyone who has ever been to a raceway, there is no denying the excitement. From the revving of engines, the smell of breaks heating up, and the sound of squealing rubber, everything about car racing screams adrenaline.

While you may try to find thrills elsewhere, like skydiving, adventure hiking, or unlocking slot machine bonus rounds, car racing can beat almost anything. And when you decide to place a wager on the race, things can get even more exciting.

However, if you’re new to betting on car racing, placing your first bet may be a bit daunting. It’s a good idea to first do some research on how to wager wisely. Thankfully, the handy guide to car racing betting below will help you do just that.

Car Racing Events to Bet On

There is no shortage of racing events to place your money on. From the highly finessed engineering of Formula One cars to the pure muscle and power of NASCAR, there is a race to suit almost anyone’s likes.

The main events you’ll probably want to look at placing your bet on are:

F1 (Formula One)

Easily the most popular racing event in the world is Formula One (most often referred to as F1). Held internationally in various countries each season, the championship has been running since 1950 and involves drivers hurtling along at unbelievable speeds.

NASCAR

There are few things as genuinely American as one of the largest racing competitions in the country—NASCAR. Featuring massive engines that scream with power, the race may not involve winding laps but offers heaps of entertainment and thrill.

IndyCar (Indianapolis 500)

Regarded as the most popular racing event in the country, the Indianapolis 500 (or Indy 500) has been running since 1911. It is known as the greatest open-wheel racing event and attracts millions of fans each memorial weekend to see who will dominate the season.

Formula Drift (Formula D)

Taking place on tracks across the US since 2004, Formula D is all about getting around a track with style. From going around a corner sideways to ensuring that you leave half your wheels on the tarmac, this competition is perfect for anyone who loves the action in racing.

Types of Bets in Car Racing

As with betting on any sporting event, multiple different wagers can be placed. Winning any of these is determined by various factors, and knowing which one you should place your money on could be the difference between a win and a loss.

The most common types of car race bets are:

Race Winner

As you can probably guess, this bet determines who will win the race outright. In simpler terms, you’re betting on which driver you think will be first across the finish line for a particular race (not the entire championship).

This is probably the easiest bet to place because you only need to try and predict the winner, which is already narrowed down by most sportsbooks into a favorites list. Betting on someone considered an underdog will give you a more significant profit but carries more risk.

Future Bet

Aside from guessing who will win a particular race, future bets are the most popular types of bets placed on car racing. Like race winner wagers, you’ll need to pick who you think the winner will be. However, you’ll select who will win the entire season or championship rather than predicting the victor for a single race.

Podium Bet

A podium-finish bet is like a race-winner bet but carries less risk because you can win even if your chosen racer doesn’t come first. Instead, you can win if they place in the top three (or land on the podium after the race).

Top Six Finish

If a race-winner bet is too risky for you, and a podium-finish wager isn’t much better, then a top-six finish bet is perfect. This option widens the margin of error and lets you bet on a driver you think will finish in the top six of the race.

Head-to-Head Bet

A head-to-head bet (also called a driver matchup) is when you select two drivers you think will be fighting for the win. You could profit from some neat odds depending on who you chose as the victor. However, choosing incorrectly could be costly.

Fastest Lap

Considering racing is all about speed, the fastest lap bet is about placing your money on whoever you think is fastest around a track. This bet has nothing to do with who comes first or last. Instead, it concerns only who blitzed around the track in the shortest time.

Other Bet Types

While the above wagers are the most common, there are many others that you can choose to play with. These include:

Fastest qualifier

The nationality of the winning driver

First retirement during a race

Flag bets

Winning constructor

Favorite versus field

Where to Bet

Due to the increasing availability of sports betting throughout the United States, finding a sportsbook that will allow you to place your wagers shouldn’t be much hassle. That is unless you live in a state where sports betting is still illegal.

If gambling online is allowable where you are, plenty of trustworthy bookmakers can be found online that allows you to place bets securely. Besides these sites, there are some sportsbooks with physical locations nationwide. These are commonly found within a casino.

Conclusion

Whether you love car racing due to the thrill or even just because of the entertainment value it offers, there is no denying that it is a popular pastime for many. Placing a bet on who wins is just an extra way to add more excitement to the sport and can (hopefully) make the love of watching the race pay off significantly.