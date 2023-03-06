CRA Champions Entered in ASA STARS National Tour Season Opener March 11th

History is set to unfold on Saturday, March 11th at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida when the ASA STARS National Tour (ASA STARS) makes its debut ahead of a ten-race schedule. Superstar drivers from all across the country are set to try and qualify for the $20,000-to-win race. Among those set to compete are several with deep ties to Champion Racing Association (CRA).

Two former CRA champions are entered to battle for the inaugural ASA STARS win. Defending JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance Champion, Dakota Stroup is set to unload his Super Late Model at Five Flags Speedway. The Owensboro, Kentucky native has had success in the Pro Late Models, including three Snowflake 100 starts in Pensacola, one of those finishes a top ten.

The 2022 ASA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Champion, Eddie Van Meter has filed an entry for the Sunshine State 200 as a car owner. Behind the wheel of the Mastin and Cain Warehousing, EDCO Welding Chevrolet, number 23 is Eddie’s son, Billy Van Meter. Both Indianapolis natives were in contention for the 2022 Super Series title at the season finale at Winchester Speedway. Billy Van Meter’s best career Super Late Model finish came at Winchester Speedway during Labor Day weekend when he finished fifth.

Former JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Rookie of the Year and former Chase for the Championship contender, Carson Hocevar, is entered into the Sunshine State 200. The now NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular has won a number of high-profile late model events in his career including the Redbud 400, Winchester 400, and Money in the Bank 150. Portage, Michigan’s Hocevar joins other NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger who are also scheduled to compete.

Painesville, Ohio’s Albert Francis, another CRA regular, can also be found on the Sunshine State 200 entry list. Francis has competed in 20 ASA/CRA Super Series events since his first start in 2019. Of those, Francis has finished in the top 10 a total of nine times, including a podium finish during the 2022 season opener at Anderson Speedway.

The Sunshine State 200 from Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida for the ASA STARS National Tour is Saturday, May 11th. Tickets are available here. The race will be live-streamed on TrackTV.com and Racing America. The ASA STARS broadcast will re-air in prime time on MAVTV television Monday evening, March 20th.

ASA STARS National Tour Sunshine State 200 - Entry List

ASA STARS PR