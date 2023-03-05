Tuesday, Mar 07

Nico Hulkenberg is an underestimated driver who's very fast, says Emerson Fittipaldi

Motor racing great Emerson Fittipaldi gave his thoughts to VegasInsider on Nico Hulkenberg's return to F1, calling him an underestimated driver. He also talked about how Mick Schumacher can learn a lot as Mercedes' reserve driver.

  • Nico Hulkenberg is a fast, aggresive and underestimated driver - good to see him back in F1

    “I met Nico in the first year of A1. He was in Team Germany. He was extremely fast, a very impressive driver. He had some opportunities in F1 and it's great to see him again."

    "He will be very fast. He's an aggressive driver, fast driver. I look forward to seeing Haas with Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico. Kevin is another very good driver."

    "In my opinion, Hulkenberg is a fast, aggressive and determined driver."

    "I also feel in the last 10 years, he's been an underestimated driver."

 

  • It's a shame Haas did not replace Mick Schumacher with Pietro Fittipaldi but they needed someone with experience

    "It's a shame they didn't get Pietro. I was expecting Pietro to replace Mick."

    "But the team needed someone experienced."

 

  • Mick Schumacher could be Mercedes' future if Hamilton leaves - anything can happen

    “Mick is going to be in one of the best teams. Anything can happen and I think he can perform, for sure.” 

    “They are looking for the future as well because no one knows how many years Lewis Hamilton will continue. Even he doesn’t know yet.”

    “But it's going to be good for him to be in that team.”

 

You can find the full interview here. The interview is in German.

