The most expensive Formula 1 Grand Prix to attend, revealed

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the most expensive GP to attend this season, a new study reveals.

The study, conducted by online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus.uk, analysed the average price of weekend tickets for each of the upcoming Grand Prix for the 2023 Championship, as well as the average cost of accommodation in the same area to discover how much it costs to attend each race and reveal the most expensive of them all.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place from the 16th to 18th November 2023 ranks first, with a total average cost of £5,849 for the weekend.

Tickets range from £413 for a 3-day general admission to a whopping £9,922 for the “F1 Experiences Champions Club 3-Day Package” making the average cost for entrance £5,167.50. Similarly, the cheapest accommodation cost for a weekend in Las Vegas is £124 for a hostel bed, while the most expensive, a 4 or 5-star hotel for three nights, will cost £1,240, for an average of £682.

Second on the list is the Miami Grand Prix from May 5th to May 7th, 2023, with a total average cost of £3,817.50 for the whole weekend. As general admission tickets for the event are around £488 while Champions Club 3-day packages are £5,786, the average entry will be around £3,317. Accommodation wise, a hostel bed in Miami is £124, while a 4-star hotel in Miami Beach is around £1,237, for an average of £680.50.

The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of October is third, with a total average cost of £3,064. This is the average cost for entry tickets which go from £392 to £4,546, for an average of £2,469, and the cost of accommodation in the city for the weekend, from ranges from £198 to £992, for an average of £595.

Further down on the list, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku comes in fourth with a total average cost of £3,064 for the weekend. The lowest ticket price available is £132, while the most expensive is around £4,878, for an average of £2,505. At the same time, average budget cost for accommodation is only £74, while a 4-star trackside hotel will cost £495 for three nights, for an average of £371.

The top five closes with the Saudi Arabian GP which will take place from the 17th to the 19th of March in Jeddah, with the average cost for the weekend amounting to £2,716.50. General entry tickets are £124, while the most expensive tickets are £4,567, for an average of £2,345.5. Moreover, the cheapest accommodation in Jeddah costs around £123, while the most expensive is around £619, for an average of £371.

Top 10 most expensive Formula 1 Grand Prix to attend Rank Grand Prix Dates Average ticket cost for weekend (£) Average accommodation cost for weekend (£) Total average cost (£) 1 Las Vegas GP 16-18/11/23 5,167 682 5,849 2 Miami GP 05-07/05/23 3,137 680.5 3,817.5 3 United States GP (Austin) 20-22/10/23 2,469 595 3,064 4 Azerbaijan GP 28-30/04/23 2,505 284.5 2,789.5 5 Saudi Arabian GP 17-19/03/23 2,345.5 371 2,716.5 6 Monaco GP 26-28/05/23 2,360 330 2,690 7 Abu Dhabi GP 24-26/11/23 1,928.5 731.5 2,660 8 Mexico City GP 27-29/10/23 1,965 595 2,560 9 Singapore FP 15-17/09/23 1,819 426 2,245 10 Canada GP 16-18/06/23 1,729 436 2,165

A spokesperson for KingCasinoBonus.uk commented on the findings: “It is interesting to see how out of all 23 Grand Prixes that will take place this year, the top three most expensive ones are those set to be in the United States.”

“This might be due to the high concentration of VIP guests that every year attend these events, such as actors, musicians and athletes, as well as the popularity that the sport is increasingly obtaining in North America.”