Indian Motorcycle & Jack Daniels Unveil Limited Edition Chief Bobber Dark Horse

 Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel’s®, America’s first registered distillery, have once again partnered for a celebration of American craftsmanship with the creation of the 2023 Jack Daniel’s®Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse. The seventh limited-edition offering from the two iconic American brands, and developed in partnership with Klock Werkssm Kustom Cycles, the latest model draws its inspiration from Jack Daniel’s® legendary Old No. 7®Tennessee Whiskey. 

 

Hand painted and highly exclusive, Indian Motorcycle will produce only 177 units for global distribution. Building upon the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse’s mechanical style, where its steel-tube frame and powerful Thunderstroke 116 motor take center stage, the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse includes several fine-touch details that make the bike truly one of a kind. The bike features Jack Daniel’s® branding throughout, and, for the first time ever, real Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7® whiskey mixed directly within the bike’s Super Graphite Metallic paint.  

 

“The Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “This time, we decided to pay homage to Jack Daniel’s® iconic Old No. 7® – the most iconic of Jack Daniel’s®whiskeys – pairing it with the Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Both products are timeless American originals that share a combination of no-nonsense simplicity and premium quality.” 

   

With a mean attitude and old-school muscle, the 2023 Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse features several design elements that make this bike truly exclusive. Jack Daniel’s® branding will be found throughout the bike including the front and rear fenders, stamped on its solo seat, and on a Montana Silversmiths® Badge with each bike’s unique serial number. For ultimate exclusivity, Jack Daniel’s® signature can be found on the rear fender and etched into the exhaust. The 2023 Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse touts a tank with a single Indian Motorcycle Script “I” along both sides. The Thunderstroke 116 engine features non-machined highlighted cylinders and heads, Cloud Silver painted rockers and pushrod tubes – giving it a throwback style that delivers a raw metal look. 

 

The limited-edition motorcycle also features white center rims, a solo-saddle seat, a tinted Klock Werkssm Flared Deflector, a Pathfinder 5 ¼ Adaptive LED Headlight, which monitors the bike’s lean angle to maximize nighttime illumination, three ride modes, and a four-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with Bluetooth®, weather and traffic overlays, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. 

 

“At Jack Daniel’s® we live by the motto, ‘Every day we make it, we’ll make it the best we can.’ Indian Motorcycle shares that philosophy, which is why this partnership has been such a success,” said Greg Luehrs, Director of Sponsorships and Partnerships for Jack Daniel’s®. “To think that a handshake agreement has given way to seven years of incredible limited-edition motorcycles is truly amazing, and it’s only appropriate to honor Jack’s tried and true Old No. 7, with this seventh collaborative offering.”

 

For Jack Daniel’s® and Indian Motorcycle, craftsmanship is about the fundamentals. And no two products better represent the fundamentals than Old No. 7® and the Indian Chief. For the Indian Chief, the fundamental element is the frame. When designing this bike, it was important to get the stance right and maintain a simple, mechanical design. The Chief’s no-nonsense design is a modern homage to the glory days of American motorcycling with iconic V-twin style, combined with modern performance and ride-enhancing technology. For Old No. 7, the fundamental element is cave spring water from Lynchburg, TN– clean, pure, crisp, and a constant 56-degrees – the very lifeblood of Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee whiskey. 

 

Starting at $24,499, the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is exclusively available through Indian Motorcycle dealerships. The order window opens March 14, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will close once all bikes are sold. The Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada in March 2023. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

