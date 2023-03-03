2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season on SiriusXM

SiriusXM will begin its season-long coverage of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES® season with live coverage of this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, running Sunday, March 5 (coverage starting at 11:30 am ET).

SiriusXM subscribers will have access to the live call of this race and every one of the 17 events on the INDYCAR calendar, including the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (May 28), plus coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying and practice sessions.

In addition to NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, SiriusXM will air INDY NXT by Firestone series races throughout the course of the season. The INDY NXT series features some of the world’s best young open-wheel drivers and has produced many of the stars in INDYCAR today.

INDYCAR broadcasts will be available to subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel in their cars (channel 160) and on the SXM App. For a schedule of races go to: SiriusXM.com/IndySeries.

In addition to on-track coverage, SiriusXM offers fans weekly shows and podcasts that feature active drivers delivering the ultimate insider’s perspective on the sport.

SiriusXM’s exclusive INDYCAR show, Brick-by-Brick will air every Wednesday (6 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (SiriusXM channel 85). The show will also air on race days on the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel and will be available on demand on the SXM App.

INDYCAR fans can also tune in to the podcast Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, hosted by Andretti Autosport teammates James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi. New episodes of Off Track with Hinch & Rossi debut weekly and can be heard on the SXM App and all major podcast platforms. The podcast will also air every Saturday at 9 am and 1 pm ET on NBC Sports Audio and on race days on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

SiriusXM will be the co-title sponsor on two cars in the field for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda driven by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves as well as the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of 2016 INDYCAR SERIES Champion and winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 Simon Pagenaud. The cars driven by Pagenaud and Castroneves car will showcase the SiriusXM livery for all 16 races run in the U.S. this season.

