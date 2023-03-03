Field Pass Partners with E33 Motorsports for 2023 Season

Field Pass has joined E33 Motorsports as a partner for the 2023 season. The partnership will include the familiar FP branding on board Max Price's No. 1 Chevrolet SS as an associate sponsor in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, as well as on board the four full-time entries in The CARS Tour. In addition, Field Pass will be the official hat provider, outfitting the crews and drivers for the 2023 season.



Field Pass, a Vestavia Hills, Alabama company, is a full-service management and marketing company that specializes in front office management, communications, public relations, marketing, consulting, brand management and merchandising.



"Over the past few years, we have had the opportunity to watch Field Pass enter into the INDYCAR and NASCAR markets with great success," commented team owner JR Courage. "I was absolutely honored when David reached out to grow their grassroots fanbase with E33 Motorsports. Having Field Pass join the E33 Motorsports family just makes sense, especially with our passionate fans that are always looking for the newest and coolest gear, which Field Pass is able to provide. I am excited to see the new line that they are going to produce for us this year."



David Koonce, owner of Field Pass commented, "We are thrilled to be working with E33 Motorsports this year and getting to work in yet another garage with JR Courage. Field Pass is looking forward to getting creative with Max and the team while making some noise not only on the race track, but also in the racing community.



Both the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and the CARS Tour kick off in mid-March for the 2023 race season.

