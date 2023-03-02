SRX Announces Sellout at Berlin Raceway

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Berlin Raceway have officially announced a sellout for the August 3rd race in greater Grand Rapids, Michigan. SRX will visit the esteemed .44-mile short track for the first time this summer. The driver field for Berlin Raceway is highlighted by first-time SRX drivers, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

“The announcement that Berlin Raceway has sold out Thursday Night Thunder is amazing, but not at all surprising to me,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “When Tony and I were reviewing tracks to recommend to the owners, ESPN, and our partners, it was simply a ‘must-have’ track for SRX this year. Berlin is a fan and driver favorite, and all you have to do is look at the all-star cast of talent that will be racing there on August 3rd.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

2023 SRX Driver Field:

Stafford (7/13) Thunder Road (7/20) Motor Mile (7/27) Denny Hamlin Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick Tony Kanaan Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Tony Kanaan Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Helio Castroneves Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Josef Newgarden Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Berlin (8/3) Eldora (8/10) Lucas Oil (8/17) Helio Castroneves Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Tony Kanaan Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Helio Castroneves Clint Bowyer Kenny Wallace Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart

SRX PR