Thursday, Mar 02

SRX Announces Sellout at Berlin Raceway

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 02 1
SRX Announces Sellout at Berlin Raceway

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Berlin Raceway have officially announced a sellout for the August 3rd race in greater Grand Rapids, Michigan. SRX will visit the esteemed .44-mile short track for the first time this summer. The driver field for Berlin Raceway is highlighted by first-time SRX drivers, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

 

“The announcement that Berlin Raceway has sold out Thursday Night Thunder is amazing, but not at all surprising to me,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “When Tony and I were reviewing tracks to recommend to the owners, ESPN, and our partners, it was simply a ‘must-have’ track for SRX this year. Berlin is a fan and driver favorite, and all you have to do is look at the all-star cast of talent that will be racing there on August 3rd.”

 

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

 

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date

  

Track

  

Time

  

Network

  

Thursday, July 13

  

Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, July 20

  

Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, July 27

  

Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 3

  

Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 10

  

Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 17

  

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

 

2023 SRX Driver Field:

Stafford (7/13)

  

Thunder Road (7/20)

  

Motor Mile (7/27)

  

Denny Hamlin

Clint Bowyer

Kevin Harvick

Tony Kanaan

Brad Keselowski

Hailie Deegan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Paul Tracy

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Marco Andretti

Tony Stewart

  

Tony Kanaan

Brad Keselowski

Hailie Deegan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Paul Tracy

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Marco Andretti

Tony Stewart

 

  

Helio Castroneves

Kyle Busch

Clint Bowyer

Josef Newgarden

Brad Keselowski

Hailie Deegan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Paul Tracy

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Marco Andretti

Tony Stewart

  

Berlin (8/3)

  

Eldora (8/10)

  

Lucas Oil (8/17)

  

Helio Castroneves

Kyle Busch

Kevin Harvick

Brad Keselowski

Hailie Deegan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Paul Tracy

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Marco Andretti

Tony Stewart

  

Tony Kanaan

Brad Keselowski

Hailie Deegan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Paul Tracy

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Marco Andretti

Tony Stewart

  

Helio Castroneves

Clint Bowyer

Kenny Wallace

Brad Keselowski

Hailie Deegan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Paul Tracy

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Marco Andretti

Tony Stewart

SRX PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ways To Watch ASA STARS National Tour Races In 2023
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.