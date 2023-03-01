Pinnacle Racing Group Tabs Landon S. Huffman for Late Model Competition

As the start of their 2023 racing season nears, Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) announced the signing of Landon S. Huffman to pilot the team’s No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet Camaro Late Model.



Huffman, the son of Pinnacle Racing Group general manager Shane Huffman will compete in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at the famed Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Pinnacle Racing Group has hired Travis Byrd to lead the teenager’s efforts this season as crew chief.



The younger Huffman prepares for a championship season of Late Model competition after producing 164 wins and 21 championships in his karting career including six Maxxis National Championships and was victorious with back-to-back Maxxis Junior Champion of Champions triumphs.



With his accomplishment, Huffman, a native of Connelly Springs, N.C. was the youngest driver to win the event and the only driver to win the title twice.



“Landon displays all of the accolades we want in a driver and has rightfully earned this opportunity to be our inaugural driver in Late Model competition,” said Pinnacle Racing Group spokesperson Mark Webb.



“Without a doubt, he represents everything that we stand for as an organization and we believe that he can enter this next chapter of his career and exceed our expectations while challenging for the track championship at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.”



Huffman, 16, is incredibly thankful for the opportunity that awaits him and is looking forward to not only building his resume but representing PRG.



“I am incredibly blessed,” offered Landon Huffman. “I believe I am ready for this next challenge in my racing career and the Pinnacle Racing Group has amassed a great team who not only believe in me – but are excited to carry the PRG banner on a grassroots level.



“I know this season is not going to be easy. It will have its challenges, but I believe with a lot of hard work and perseverance we can tackle our goals and make some noise from start to finish.” For Huffman’s father – Shane – his son competing for PRG is a proud dad moment, but he also realizes the importance of Landon producing results this season.



“I’m incredibly proud of Landon because without a doubt he has worked hard on the race track and even harder behind the scenes to carry our name proudly into the racing scene on a regional level,” Huffman said. “He realizes and understands what is expected of him behind the wheel throughout the season.



“I will treat him like any other driver I’ve worked with throughout my career, but I believe he has the talent and work ethic to take him to the NASCAR Cup Series if the stars align someday. But, first, his journey begins in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Hickory Motor Speedway.”



The first round of the 2023 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season at Hickory Motor Speedway launches on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.



Outside the race car, Huffman is an honor roll student in his sophomore year at East Burke High School in Connelly Springs.



PRG will officially unveil its full 2023 driver lineup later this week.



