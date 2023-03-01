Darrell Gwynn Rises Like a Phoenix as Hall of Fame Inductee

The legend of the phoenix is as ancient a tale as they come – a mythical bird that lives for hundreds of years before passing away in a shower of flames, only to regenerate, rise gloriously from the ashes and fly away full of youth and vigor. The bird’s “rise from the ashes” today serves as a fortifying notion to anyone who has experienced loss or devastation.

While no one experiences a literal “rise from the ashes”, a metaphorical rise isn’t only a possibility but a tremendous reality – something which only one who has experienced tremendous adversity can know.

Enter Darrell Gwynn.

As an NHRA world champion and 28-time NHRA winner, Gwynn was at the top of the drag racing world in 1990 when, during an exhibition race at Santa Pod Raceway in Bedford, England, his dragster suddenly broke and veered left into the retaining wall at approximately 240mph. The force of the impact left the 28-year-old driver with major, life-threatening injuries. A terrific battle of faith and determination allowed Gwynn to survive the ordeal, but he was left paralyzed and had to endure the amputation of his left arm.

Faith might be elusive for most people in a similar situation. Gwynn himself has often noted that he is “part of a club nobody signs up for,” but at the end of the day, Gwynn isn’t most people. A fighting spirit sustained him and has been the driving force behind the path he chose to follow since that fateful day in April 1990. It’s also paved the way for what will transpire on Tuesday, March 7, when Gwynn is officially inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA).

Gwynn will join the class of 2023 at MSHFA’s milestone 35th Annual Induction Ceremony at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, Florida. The black-tie gala is the crowning event of a two-day MSHFA induction celebration that will formally usher the Class of 2023 into the only Hall of Fame of all motorsports. Gwynn will be presented into the Hall of Fame by “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, the first MSHFA inductee in the Drag Racing category when he was part of the inaugural class in 1989.

“I look at this as the greatest professional accomplishment of my life,” Gwynn says of his impending induction into the MSHFA. “We won a championship and won a lot of races, but to get recognized by the largest motorsports-related hall of fame is remarkable for me. It was about what we were able to accomplish in a short period of time. What means the most to me is the former inductees vote on who gets into the Hall of Fame, so the racers voted to elect me in. When your peers vote you in, that means the most to me. I was just a little kid peeking my head through a hole in the fence watching these guys race and hoping I could compete with them some day. And not only did I get to race with them, the same group of racers felt I was worthy of being voted into the Hall of Fame. It’s doesn’t get any better.”

Along with being the NHRA Top Alcohol Champion in 1983, Gwynn racked up the aforementioned 28 total wins between the Top Alcohol and Top Fuel classes throughout a career that was cut short by his accident. In the years since his life changed so dramatically, Gwynn spent time as a team owner in the NHRA paddock, picking up 15 victories as an owner along the way. In addition to frequent visits to racetracks across the country, Gwynn continues to make a commitment to be a champion for others through charitable work in the hopes of one day accomplishing the ultimate victory of finding a cure for paralysis.