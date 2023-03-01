SS Racing Announces Full Schedule, Driver Line-Up for 2023

NASCAR legends Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman, along with modified driver Jonathan Cash, will be behind the wheel of Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic’s No. 18VA (No. 38VA for NASCAR Whelen) and No. 39VA, respectively, during the 2023 modified season. 14 SMART Modified Tour races are on the schedule, with Newman racing the majority of them, as well as four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Cash is scheduled for five SMART races, while Labonte will pilot all races on the schedule.
SS Racing announced their new partnership with Labonte, a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, in November 2022. Newman’s announcement came shortly after in January, with team co-owner Hermie Sadler stating Newman, the 2002 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, could “win at any time, on any track.” Newman previously raced for SS Racing three times in 2022.
The driver line-up includes:
March 4: SMART Modified Tour, Florence Motor Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
March 12: SMART Modified Tour, Caraway Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
March 18: SMART Modified Tour, Lonesome Pine Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Cash
March 31: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Richmond Raceway
No. 38VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
April 1: SMART Modified Tour, South Boston Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Cash
April 15: SMART Modified Tour, Hickory Motor Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
May 26: SMART Modified Tour, Franklin County Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
June 23: SMART Modified Tour, Ace Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
July 1: SMART Modified Tour, Caraway Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Cash August 26: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Langley Speedway
No. 38VA Labonte
No. 39VA TBA
September 2: SMART Modified Tour, Carteret County Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
September 9: SMART Modified Tour, Dominion Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
September 30: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour North Wilkesboro Speedway
No. 38VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
October 1: SMART Modified Tour, Motor Mile Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
October 7: SMART Modified Tour, Tri-County Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte No. 39VA Cash October 14: SMART Modified Tour, Little Rockingham Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Cash
October 26: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Martinsville Speedway
No. 38VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
October 28: SMART Modified Tour, Orange County Speedway
No. 18VA Labonte
No. 39VA Newman
“Our driver line-up is second to none this modified season, and we are thrilled to have two champions on the track for SS Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic. Cash made his debut for us last year at Hickory, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back, too.” said SS Racing Co-Owner Bill Stanley, a Virginia State Senator and owner of The Stanley Law Group.
“This is going to be an exciting season for fans of open wheel Modified racing,” said Sadler. “We’re counting down the days until we can watch Bobby and Ryan hit the track as teammates for SS Racing, and take this sport to the next level.”
SS Racing PR
SS Racing Announces Full Schedule, Driver Line-Up for 2023
NASCAR legends Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman, along with modified driver Jonathan Cash, will be behind the wheel of Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic’s No. 18VA (No. 38VA for NASCAR Whelen) and No. 39VA, respectively, during the 2023 modified season. 14 SMART Modified Tour races are on the schedule, with Newman racing the majority of them, as well as four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Cash is scheduled for five SMART races, while Labonte will pilot all races on the schedule.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Shell fueling INDYCAR’s future
- Coca® Cola Zero Sugar No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Kubota Keeps on Trucking with ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes
- Stewart-Haas Racing: Las Vegas NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)
- Focus On Safety: South Boston Speedway Conducts Real-World Full-Scale Emergency Training