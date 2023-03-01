Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Returning to Florida Seeking Second Straight DIRTcar Nationals Crown

A title is up for grabs this Sunday for David Gravel.

The Big Game Motorsports driver leads the DIRTcar Nationals standings by 12 points entering a previously postponed World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. The half-mile oval will showcase the main event as the sandwich between the first two Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown races.

Gravel, who will start ninth in the postponed feature, produced a pair of World of Outlaws wins to go along with outings of third and 10th , respectively, earlier this month at the track during the first four DIRTcar Nationals features. Rain invaded the track just before the event finale wrapped up, forcing it to be tagged onto the upcoming trip to Volusia Speedway Park.

Gravel is looking to become only the third driver in World of Outlaws history to win the first three points races of the season. Additionally, if the team is able to earn enough points to claim the DIRTcar Nationals championship it'll mark the second straight season of winning the 'big gator.'

Volusia Speedway Park will feature a full racing program on both Sunday evening - with the DIRTcar Nationals postponed feature ending the action - and Monday night. The Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown races are the first two of a six-race swing along the East Coast with additional dates on March 10-11 at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.; on March 17 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and on March 18 at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa.

That six-race swing offers another title chase much like the DIRTcar Nationals, this time with a $10,000 bonus to the driver who accumulates the most points throughout the half dozen races.

SEASON STATS - 4 races, 2 wins, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT - Sunday and Monday at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., for the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

David Gravel PR