Pursley Goes Full-Time USAC Midget Racing with Reinbold-Underwood in 2023

Daison Pursley has teamed up with Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports to chase a USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in 2023.

The Locust Grove, Okla. native will compete in one of the team’s number 19AZ machines for a full season run in the coming year starting on April 21-22 during the Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.

Pursley has accumulated a total of 71 feature starts in his USAC National Midget career over the past four seasons since 2019, all of which had him behind the wheel for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports. During that time, Pursley notched two career feature victories, both in 2021, at Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway and Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA.

Additionally, Pursley’s racked up 19 top-five finishes, 41 top-tens and two fast qualifying times thus far before a serious neck injury sidelined him for much of the 2022 season.

Already in 2023, Pursley has flourished in his comeback, grabbing a victory in a USAC National Sprint Car non-points special event on February 14 at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park.

Now, Pursley takes his talents back to the USAC National Midgets where he’ll attempt to carry the same momentum he’s already established in the early going in 2023.

“I’m super excited to get the season started with Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports,” Pursley exclaimed. “I’m thankful for this opportunity that Andy and Tammy (Reinbold) have given me and I’m ready to go chase a championship with everyone involved.”

Reinbold and Pursley previously partnered for this past January’s running of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma where the team finished 15th during Saturday night’s A-Main finale.

It was there where Reinbold immediately knew that Pursley was one he wanted to have on his team moving forward.

“Quickly, I saw determination and character in Daison,” Reinbold stated. “He has what it takes to win at any level, and I am confident that 2023 will be an extremely successful year.”

USAC PR