2023 Formula 1R Season Airs on SiriusXM

SiriusXM begins its coverage of the 2023 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP with this week’s season-opening event, the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2023 on Sunday, March 5 (10 am ET).

Through SiriusXM’s agreement with Formula 1®, all Formula 1® (F1®) races are available to subscribers in their cars (ESPN Xtra, channel 81) and on the SXM App. Listeners will hear the BBC 5 Live radio broadcast for each event from start to finish.

Additionally, SiriusXM’s exclusive pre- and post-race show will return as part of the coverage for each race. Speed City F1, hosted by Jon Massengale, Les Kiser, Jonathan Green and Bob Varsha, will air in the hour before and after every Formula 1® race this season on SiriusXM channel 81. Listeners can hear the latest team news, a recap of qualifying results, driver interviews and an in-depth look at that weekend’s circuit.

Between events, SiriusXM also delivers F1 news and analysis on the weekly show, Wheel to Wheel, hosted by Chris Medland and Jon Massengale. The show returns March 1 and will air Wednesday nights at 7 pm ET on SiriusXM channel 81 and on the SXM App.

The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season runs from March through November and races around the globe on purpose-built circuits, as well as some closed city streets circuits. This year’s schedule includes three races in the United States – the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX on May 7, the FORMULA 1 LENOVO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX on October 22 and the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 18. The results of each race throughout the season are combined to determine two titles, one for Drivers and one for Constructors (teams).

