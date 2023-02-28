Western Midget Racing Adjusts Championship Format and Schedule

Officials from Western Midget Racing announce that future race dates at Adobe Mountain Speedway, including this weekend’s event on March 4, will not be sanctioned by WMR.

The 2023 WMR season will now comprise of one overall championship, combining 12 Northern California dates, four Southern California dates, the February 4 event from Adobe Mountain, and two races at Mohave Valley Raceway in Arizona for a 19-race schedule. Drivers will compete for the championship based on their 12-best finishes across the slate of races. Seven different dirt venues will be represented in the series. Defending champion Blake Bower of Brentwood, Calif. and series Rookie of the Year Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz, Calif. return to chase the title.

The highly-anticipated debut of WMR at Mohave Valley commences on March 18, bringing Midget racing to the wide and fast one-third mile dirt oval.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway

3.31 Ocean Speedway

4.1 Antioch Speedway

4.29 Ventura Raceway

5.12 Ocean Speedway

5.13 Petaluma Speedway

6.9 Ocean Speedway

6.10 Petaluma Speedway

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash*

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Antioch Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

WMR PR