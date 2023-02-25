Thad Moffitt Gets New, Sweet Sponsor Ahead of Trans Am Debut on Saturday

In advance of making his Trans Am racing debut today, Thad Moffitt announces a new, sweet partnership. Folsom’s Honey, a veteran owned and operated bee and honey company, will be an associate partner of Moffitt this racing season. The Folsom’s Honey logo will be found on Moffitt’s Petty Blue and white No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro beginning at the Sebring International Raceway and throughout the remainder of the season.

Veteran and former professional bull rider, Jon Folsom along with Sixteen Creative founded Folsom’s Honey. Folsom kept bees on his property in Ohio and his honey quickly became one of the most popular brands in the region. As the brand grew, it enlisted fellow veterans and entrepreneurs to continue to grow the company. They now join the Petty family with Moffitt to continue its expansion.

“We cannot wait to see Folsom’s Honey on the track this weekend with Thad racing the famous No. 43 and Petty Blue colors," said Folsom. “We know that we’ve got the best buckin bees, the best honey, and now we’re partnered with the best family in racing. Thad has been great to work with and we’re looking forward to seeing him race this weekend and all season.”

Coming off a successful test session at the Sebring International Raceway with TeamSLR, Moffitt races today in the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro in the Trans Am TA2 class. He knows the partnership with Folsom’s Honey is just the beginning of a great season.

“I really want to thank Folsom’s Honey for joining our program this season,” said Moffitt. “It’s going to be a fun day and it’s great to begin it with a new partnership announcement. We’re going work hard this year and do our best to represent Folsom’s Honey. I love that it’s a veteran owned company. I believe in helping our veterans and supporting everything they do. And you know they are going to make the best honey.”

Moffitt will make his Trans Am race debut today, Saturday, February 25.

Fans can go to www.folsomshoney.com to learn more and purchase products.