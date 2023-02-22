Snowball Derby Winner Enters March 11 Race At Five Flags Speedway

After winning the Snowball Derby in December, most fans didn’t know if they would ever see California’s Derek Thorn behind the wheel of a pavement Super Late Model again. Now, the Snowball Derby winner has filed an entry for the Sunshine State 200 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11.

Before the start of the Snowball Derby, Thorn had announced that his Byron Campbell Motorsports team was shutting down at the end of the season. But now, the two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion has entered the inaugural ASA STARS event with a new team.

“I’m excited to be back behind the wheel again,” said Thorn with a laugh. “DTR (Derek Thorn Racing) and Mike Keen have been busy with all of our clients so far this year, but to be able to race again myself is going to be great.

“I was talking with Chris Purdy, who was my crew chief when I moved to Wisconsin in 2007,” added the Bakersfield, CA driver. “He oversees Paul Schafer Jr’s. (Super Late Model) program and the opportunity came up for Paul and I to share the 7-car at the STARS races this year starting at Pensacola on March 11. I have to especially thank Paul Schafer, Paul Schafer Jr. and Chris Purdy for the opportunity to race again; I’m really looking forward to it.”

Thorn has had a myriad of success at Five Flags Speedway. In addition to his Snowball Derby victory in December, he has three poles and four podium finishes in pavement Super Late Model’s crown jewel event, including three-straight in the top-2 (2020-2022). He has also led more than 900 laps in the Snowball Derby and won the Snowflake 100 twice in a Pro Late Model.

“Five Flags Speedway has become a second home of sorts for me,” Thorn stated. “With Mike Keen and Byron Campbell (former car owner) we’ve had a good run of success at Pensacola. And to end off last year, with it being Byron’s last race, as a Snowball Derby winner, it was perfect because that’s the pinnacle of a short track racer’s career.

“It (Five Flags Speedway) has a special place in my heart, and to go back as Snowball Derby champion for this race, it’s even more special.”

Thorn will be racing a number-7 pavement Super Late Model out of the Paul Schafer Racing stables, with the backing of Power Grade Inc., The Tool Shack, PepperJack Kennels, Reeves Complete Auto Center, Lynn Etna Farms, Darrell Abott and Dynamic Metal Recycling.

“To go back with Chris Purdy calling the shots, and Paul Schafer providing the equipment and some amazing sponsors, we have as good of a shot to pick up where we left off last year and use this as momentum to build upon what we are going to do for the rest of the year,” concluded Thorn.

The Sunshine State 200 also serves as the season opening race for the Blizzard Series at Five Flags Speedway and the second points race for the ASA Southern Super Series. NASCAR star William Byron won the first ASA Southern Super Series event, on February 14, at New Smyrna Speedway.

Teams are encouraged to turn in their entry blank as soon as possible so that the series can maximize the exposure for drivers, teams, the series and the race track.

The pavement Super Late Model race will pay $20,000 to the winner of the event and $1,500 to start the 200-lap race.

The stop in the panhandle of Florida will open a 10-race, six-state tour for the ASA STARS National Tour in 2023. At season’s end, the champion will receive a minimum of $25,000 within the slated $100,000 point fund.

