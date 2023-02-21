JEGS Performance and Kenny Wallace celebrating 17 years together

JEGS Performance, America’s leading high performance auto parts supplier, has announced it will sponsor stock car driver Kenny Wallace for a 17th consecutive year. Wallace, 59, has 905 starts in all three of NASCAR’s premier series (with nine Xfinity Series wins), and for 15 years was a broadcast personality for FOX Sports. The St. Louis native now competes at short tracks across the United States.

JEGS Performance will sponsor Wallace’s popular YouTube channel and support his eight Kenny Wallace Live! tour dates, including World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4. Wallace’s show is a pre-race event which attracts thousands of fans to the midway stage.

“We are so excited to renew our sponsorship with Kenny, now for the 17th year,” said John Coughlin, JEGS board member and son of founder Jeg Coughlin Sr. “He is such a great personality. The fans love him. He is the perfect ambassador for our iconic brand. We are honored to partner with him for the 2023 season.”

“I’m proud to be associated with JEGS,” said Wallace. “They are a quality company that is respected across America. Our relationship has continued for 17 years now. You don’t see sponsorships last that long very much anymore, and I think that speaks volumes about JEGS.”

