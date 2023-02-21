Max Lanza returns to CAAL Racing for his second EuroNASCAR PRO season

One of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series' true veterans will return to CAAL Racing for the 2023 EuroNASCAR PRO season. Massimiliano "Max" Lanza has signed a contract for his second full season in Europe's premier NASCAR championship. The Italian will compete for the Challenger Trophy and try to break into the top-10 in the overall standings. Next season, Lanza can count on the support of his two major sponsors: Wakala and Avangarde Group.



The Italian joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2018, and has already taken part in EuroNASCAR PRO races while focusing on the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. The Rome native scored a top-10 finish in his very first season, finishing 19th overall. His first top-5 finish came in the very first race of the 2019 season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, where he crossed the finish line in fourth. In the pandemic-affected 2020 season, Lanza signed with Luca Canneori’s CAAL Racing to improve his game and become a fundamental part of the Italian powerhouse.



His most successful season was 2021 when he finished ninth in the EuroNASCAR 2 standings and won the Legend Trophy for drivers aged 40 and more. With six top-10s and one top-5 in his pocket, he took the step to become a full-time EuroNASCAR PRO driver in 2022. Lanza took the wheel of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro and scored a total of four top-10s. He missed the NASCAR GP UK at Brands Hatch due to injury, but still finished 17th overall and fourth in the Challenger Trophy for bronze and silver drivers.



The Italian will return to the #88 CAAL Racing Chevrolet for the 2023 season and has set his sails to fight for the Challenger Trophy. "Thanks to last year's experience, I feel much better prepared from every point of view. I definitely want to fight for the Challenger Trophy again, with the aim of finishing in the top-10 as often as possible," he said. Lanza's car will feature two special liveries created by Cauri Virtual Wraps, one for his sponsor Wakala and one for the Avangarde Group, which has increased its involvement with Lanza in EuroNASCAR.



The 2023 NWES season will kick off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The official European NASCAR series will then visit Brands Hatch (United Kingdom), Vallelunga (Italy), Most (Czech Republic), Oschersleben (Germany) and Zolder (Belgium). All qualifying and race sessions will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various TV channels around the world.

NWES PR