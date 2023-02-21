Srx Announces Hiring of Bronson Butcher as Director of Car Performance

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Bronson Butcher has joined the organization. His official title will be Director of Car Performance. Butcher joins SRX after serving as a Car Chief on the NASCAR Xfinity Series #26 Car of Sam Hunt Racing.
“I’m very excited to start this next chapter of my career,” said Butcher. “I watched the first 2 seasons of SRX intently and am impressed with what they have built in such a short amount of time. With the changes going into the 2023 season, there is a lot to be excited about and I can’t wait to get to work.”
“I’m very happy to announce the addition of Bronson Butcher to the SRX Competition Team,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “Bronson will be a huge asset to the structure and organization of the SRX shop, and racing product on the track. I’ve had my eye on Bronson for the past 5-6 months and we’re thrilled to have him join the team leading up to this season.”
SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.
The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)
|
Date
|
Track
|
Time
|
Network
|
Thursday, July 13
|
Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, July 20
|
Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, July 27
|
Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug. 3
|
Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug. 10
|
Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug. 17
|
Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
SRX PR