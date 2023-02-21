SRX Promotes Kevin Ridley to Director of Car Construction

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Kevin Ridley has been promoted to the role of Director of Car Construction. 2023 marks Ridley’s 3rd season with the SRX Series.

“Promoting Kevin Ridley to the role of Director of Car Competition was an absolute no brainer for me,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “He’s proven over his first two years that he can do just about anything it takes when working on a race car. Over the past year I’ve watched Kevin very closely. We communicated well throughout the season, and he’s extremely knowledgeable and conscientious in what he does while in the shop or at the track. I look forward to many more years with Kevin leading in the shop at SRX.”

Ridley’s promotion is the first of many expected competition announcements as SRX restructures the garage and continues to build a world-class competition team for 2023 and beyond.

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR