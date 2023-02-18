Saturday, Feb 18

Legendary Daytona Beach Sportswriter Benny Kahn Named 2023 American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence Recipient

The American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence (AMMAOE) and award sponsor Goodyear Racing are proud to announce the recipient of the 2023 honor – long-time sportswriter for the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the late Benny Kahn.

Kahn was one of the first full-time sportswriters to focus on motorsports. He was an eye-witness to the founding and early growth of NASCAR.  He was also among the media who, after watching the first Daytona 500 in 1959, helped convince NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., that Lee Petty and not Johnny Beauchamp (as originally flagged) was the rightful winner.  For many years, the infield media center at Daytona International Speedway was named in his honor.

First awarded to longtime Associated Press motorsports writer Bloys Britt in 1969, the AMMAOE is this country’s most coveted and enduring award for motorsports journalism.  The award is administered and voted on by fellow motorsports journalists, all of whom are previous AMMAOE recipients.  It is given only in years when a significant portion of the membership votes for a nominated candidate. In recent years the award has gone to print, broadcast and photojournalists representing varying disciplines of motorsports throughout the country.

Originally, the award was named for the late Henry T. McLemore, one of the first journalists to cover motorsports.  He had a long career as a sports columnist for United Press International and was a syndicated columnist for Hearst newspapers.  He became acquainted with NASCAR and France Sr,, who encouraged him to first attend, then cover the growing sport of stock car racing.  The membership voted in 2020 to rename the award the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence to more clearly identify itself as a national journalism organization focused on all forms of motorsports.

Kahn is the 43rd recipient of the award and the third motorsports writer from the Daytona Beach News-Journal so named, joining Godwin Kelly (1994) and Ken Willis (2010).

"Better late than never for Benny, who was literally there at the beginning of NASCAR,” said Willis.  “He not only chronicled the start and the formative years of NASCAR, but wrote about it with great style.  Auto racing became his calling card, but whether it was cars, fishing or football, he wrote about it wonderfully."

Goodyear Racing came on to sponsor the award this year, helping to re-design the award boards that hold plaques with etchings of each recipient.  The boards will be on full-time display in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America at Daytona International Speedway.

 

LIST OF AMMAOE RECIPIENTS

1969                Bloys Britt                  Associated Press

1970                Bob Myers                 Charlotte News/Circle Track

1971                Ray Marquette          Indianapolis Star         

1973                Chris Economaki      National Speed Sport News/CBS/ABC

1974                Joe Dowdall              Detroit News

1975                Ken Squier                 CBS-TV

1977                Shav Glick                  Los Angeles Times

1978                Benny Phillips                      High Point Enterprise

1980                Tom Higgins              Charlotte Observer

1981                Barney Hall               Motor Racing Network

1982                Dick Berggren                       Stock Car Racing Magazine  

1984                George Cunningham           Atlanta Journal

1985                Mike Harris               Associated Press

1986                Randy Hallman        The Richmond News Leader

1987                Dick Mittman                        Indianapolis Star

1989                Steve Waid                Roanoke Times/NASCAR Scene

1992                Deb Williams                       UPI/NASCAR Scene

1993                Eli Gold                      Motor Racing Network/TNN

1994                Godwin Kelly                        Daytona Beach News-Journal

1998                Gerald Martin                       Raleigh News & Observer      

1999                Ned Jarrett                Motor Racing Network/CBS

2001                Bob Jenkins              ESPN

2002                Sandy McKee             Baltimore Sun

2003                Al Pearce                   Daily Press/Auto Week

2004                Larry Woody              Nashville Tennessean

2005                T. Taylor Warren       NASCAR Photographer

2007                Mike Hembree         NASCAR Scene   

2010                Ken Willis                 Daytona Beach News-Journal

2011                Mike Joy                     MRN/CBS/TNN/TBS/FOX

2012                Kenny Bruce              NASCAR Scene

2013                Thomas Pope                        Fayetteville Observer

2014                David Poole              Charlotte Observer

2015                Lenny Sammons       Area Auto Racing News

2016                Pat Singer                  Area Auto Racing News/Philadelphia Journal

2017                Holly Cain                  NASCAR.com/Tampa Tribune

2018                Robin Miller             RACER Magazine/NBCSN

2019                Sam Posey                 Auto Week/ABC

2020                Bob Pockrass                        FOX Sports         

2021                Bones Bourcier         Freelance  &  Pete Lyons                 Photographer

2022                Bob Varsha               ESPN  &  Jonathan Ingram      Freelance

2023                BENNY KAHN              DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL

Goodyear Racing PR

