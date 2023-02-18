Sebring Test Notebook: Acura Leads GTP Field

SEBRING, Fla. – Acura continued setting the pace in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship completed a two-day test Thursday at Sebring International Raceway – a month ahead of the 71st running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Twenty-six cars across all five WeatherTech Championship classes, including all four GTP manufacturers, participated in the test on the 3.74-mile road course. The two Acura ARX-06 entries paced four of the five sessions, with Filipe Albuquerque turning the best overall lap in the last session at 1 minute, 46.450 seconds (126.483 mph) in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 fielded by Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport. Albuquerque said the team experimented with setup changes throughout the test and he was pleased with the result, especially in comparison to the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) car he drove that struggled over Sebring’s notoriously rough surface in the past. The hybrid-powered GTP class replaced DPi this season. “We are freestyling on the setup, trying to figure out what happens here, what happens there,” Albuquerque explained. “But again, it’s always a pleasure driving the car and I’m having a really good feeling – especially coming from the DPi here where last year I think we were kind of struggling a little bit at this track, and this car is just better. I think we addressed well the points from DPi to now, so it’s a better ride over these bumps.” The No. 10 topped the timesheet in three sessions, twice by Albuquerque and once by co-driver Louis Deletraz. Mathieu Jaminet was the only other driver to clock a lap under 1:47, with a 1:46.949 effort (125.892 mph) in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 in the last session. Competition throughout the GTP class was tight, with six of the seven test entries turning a lap within 0.847 seconds of Albuquerque’s pacesetter. “I think everyone is still learning about the car,” Albuquerque said. “Sebring is completely different than Daytona, and it’s super interesting to see everyone has kind of packed up … but still there is a lot to come and for sure in the race we will be all packed up.” Meyer Shank Team Rebounds from Early Issues The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 that won the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January was sidelined for much of Wednesday’s first day of testing with mechanical issues – sitting out the first session entirely and logging just 15 laps in the third session. The team recovered overnight, with Tom Blomqvist logging the fastest lap (1:47.297, 125.484 mph) in Thursday morning practice. "We didn't have the smoothest of days (Wednesday),” Blomqvist said. “There were some small setbacks that cost us some track time. But the track time that we did manage to get in, we were able to learn a lot, which I think showed during the second day. The car is working well and we're just running through the paces trying to get as much info on things before the race weekend." Van der Zande Starting to Feel at Home Renger van der Zande was the only non-Acura driver to lead a session, heading Wednesday’s second practice in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh from Chip Ganassi Racing (1:47.053, 125.770 mph). Following months of development and testing, followed by the 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway, the Dutch driver said this week was the first time he’s had that natural feeling in the new prototype. “I had so many hours in the car (at Daytona) that for the first time now at Sebring for this test I felt like it was a DPi,” he said. “I felt like me and the car were one again. “We had two really good days of testing,” he added. “I felt for the first time we could really work on the car and the car ran flawlessly. Building up to the Daytona race was something where we were going into the unknown, and now we’re starting to understand the car better and better, which is why we’re improving on the car setup-wise as well. It’s been a lot of kilometers in the car, working with the engineers and mechanics to make things better in Sebring specifically. I feel we have a very good base going there for the Twelve Hour.” Mercedes, Lexus Head GT Testing