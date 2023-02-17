NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2023 Grassroots Racing Coverage on CNBC

NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2023 slate of grassroots races on CNBC, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the ARCA Menards Series East and West – except those that are combined events.
CNBC will also broadcast tape-delayed coverage of 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. The four races not on CNBC can be seen live, exclusively on FloRacing.
In total, CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of 30 NASCAR grassroots races.
All televised coverage on CNBC will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 11. CNBC begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.
ARCA Menards Series East
The 2022 campaign starts at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 25 (8 p.m. ET on FloRacing). CNBC will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Sunday, April 2 at 9 a.m. ET.
ARCA Menards Series West
A 150-lap race at Irwindale Speedway marks the first CNBC event of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET before CNBC provides tape-delayed coverage on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET.
Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on CNBC are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.
2023 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
FloRacing Coverage
|
CNBC Coverage
|
Time
|
Sat. March 25
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sun. April 2
|
9:00 AM
|
Fri. April 28
|
Dover Motor Speedway
|
Live – 5:30 PM
|
Sun. May 7
|
12:00 PM
|
Sat. May 13
|
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
|
Live – 9:30 PM
|
Sun. May 21
|
12:30 PM
|
Sat. May 20
|
Flat Rock Speedway
|
Live – 7:30 PM
|
Sat. May 27
|
11:00 AM
2023 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
FloRacing Coverage
|
CNBC Coverage
|
Time
|
Sat. April 1
|
Irwindale Speedway
|
Live – 10:00 PM
|
Sun. April 23
|
12:00 PM
|
Sat. April 22
|
Kern County Raceway Park
|
Live – 11:15 PM
|
Sun. April 30
|
11:00 AM
|
Sat. June 2
|
Portland International Raceway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sun. June 11
|
12:30 PM
|
Fri. June 9
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
Live – 6:30 PM
|
Sun. June 18
|
11:30 AM
|
Sat. July 1
|
Irwindale Speedway
|
Live – 10:00 PM
|
Sun. July 9
|
12:30 PM
|
Sat. Jul 29
|
Shasta Speedway
|
Live – 11:30 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 12
|
2:00 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 19
|
Evergreen Speedway
|
Live – 9:30 PM
|
Sat. Sept. 2
|
9:00 AM
|
Sat. Sept. 30
|
All-American Speedway
|
Live – 10:45 PM
|
Sun. Oct. 8
|
10:30 AM
|
Sat. Oct. 13
|
The Bullring at LVMS
|
Live – 11:10 PM
|
Sat. Oct. 28
|
10:00 AM
|
Sat. Oct. 21
|
Madera Speedway
|
Live – 11:00 PM
|
Sat. Oct. 28
|
11:00 AM
|
Fri. Nov. 3
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
Live – 2:30 PM
|
Sat. Nov. 11
|
2:00 PM
2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
FloRacing Coverage
|
CNBC Coverage
|
Time
|
Sat. Feb. 11
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
Live – 7:30 PM
|
Sun. Feb. 19
|
10:00 AM
|
Fri. March 31
|
Richmond Raceway
|
Live – 6:30 PM
|
Sat. April 8
|
3:00 PM
|
Sat. May 6
|
Monadnock Speedway
|
Live – 5:00 PM
|
Fri. May 12
|
9:00 AM
|
Sat. May 20
|
Riverhead Raceway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
N/A
|
Sat. May 27
|
Lee USA Speedway
|
Live – 7:45 PM
|
N/A
|
Sat. June 10
|
Seekonk Speedway
|
Live – 8:30 PM
|
Sat. June 18
|
12:30 PM
|
Sat. June 24
|
Riverhead Raceway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
N/A
|
Sat. July 8
|
Wall Stadium
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sat. July 15
|
11:00 AM
|
Sat. July 15
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
Live – 6:00 PM
|
Sat. July 22
|
10:00 AM
|
Fri. July 29
|
Claremont Motorsports Park
|
Live – 8:30 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 5
|
9:00 AM
|
Sat. Aug. 5
|
Lancaster Motorplex
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sun. Aug. 20
|
9:00 AM
|
Wed. Aug. 16
|
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 26
|
12:00 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 26
|
Langley Speedway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sat. Sept. 16
|
2:00 PM
|
Sat. Sept. 2
|
Oswego Speedway
|
Live – 7:30 PM
|
Sun. Sept. 17
|
2:00 PM
|
Sat. Sept. 9
|
Monadnock Speedway
|
Live – 8:30 PM
|
N/A
|
Sat. Sept. 16
|
Riverhead Raceway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sun. Oct. 1
|
8:30 AM
|
Sat. Sept. 30
|
North Wilkesboro Speedway
|
TBD
|
Sun. Oct 8
|
9:30 AM
|
Sun. Oct. 8
|
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|
TBD
|
Sat. Oct. 14
|
10:00 AM
|
Thu. Oct. 26
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
Live – 8:00 PM
|
Sun. Nov. 5
|
11:00 AM
NBC Sports PR