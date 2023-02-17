Thomas Nepveu to Race in Nascar Pinty’s and Porsche Carrera Cup This Season

Canadian driver Thomas Nepveu is gearing up for a busy season as he prepares to take the next important step in his career. The 18-year-old will compete in two major programs in 2023, with the likes of the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America (PCNNA) and NASCAR Pinty's on Canadian soil.

These two highly competitive, yet fundamentally different series will serve as important additions to Thomas' already impressive resume, which includes two seasons in USF2000, as well as campaigns in Formula 4. Further proving his versatility, the 18-year-old will run the full season in the highly regarded Porsche Carrera Cup series with Australian team McElrea Racing.

"It's an honour to be competing in the Porsche Cup, one of the most successful series in the United States," said Thomas, who will be driving the #24 Evirum | Richelieu | Cromwell | All Rem car. "Making the jump from single-seaters to the Porsche Cup was a difficult but necessary decision, as I feel the opportunities in endurance racing are greater than in the Road to Indy program. Additionally, my hopes are to get noticed by Porsche and their Junior program. The goal would eventually be to move up through their ranks and become a factory driver."

“I have been watching Thomas over the last few years as he raced in the Road to Indy series and I have been very impressed with his results,” added Andy McElrea. “McElrea Racing is extremely proud to welcome Thomas in his transition from single seater racing to GT cars. We tested in New Orleans earlier this week and were very happy with his pace and consistency. He has a very bright future!”

The first two rounds will be held at Sebring International Raceway from March 15-18, where the Porsche Cup will run during the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring.

Over on the Canadian side, Thomas Nepveu will become one of the youngest drivers to complete a full season in NASCAR Pinty's, the country's most renowned racing series. He joins the ranks of Jacombs Racing, a reputable Ontario team, which will run the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware | Pétrole Bélanger | PL-100 machine.

"I had the chance to test a car last fall at Autodrome Vallée-Jonction, and I was hooked right away," said Thomas. "It’s a vastly different experience from single-seaters, which are inherently lighter, so I'll have to adapt my driving style when I get behind the wheel in NASCAR, but I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."

“I’m looking forward to working with Thomas,” stated Dave Jacombs, team owner. “I greatly enjoy mentoring young talented race car drivers. We have seen a lot of success in our programs in the past, and I am eager to renew that success this season with Thomas’ addition to the team.”

Thomas has spent several seasons competing in the United States, so he is looking forward to being back in his home country to race in front of a Canadian crowd, "I'm especially looking forward to the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières; it's a huge spectacle taking place on a difficult and technical track. It’s a perfect opportunity to showcase all the knowledge and experience I've gained over the past few seasons!”

This packed season would not be possible without the invaluable help of Evirum, Thomas' partner over the past two years; "I'm not the only one who got passionate about NASCAR. Julien Rémillard, Evirum's owner, is just as thrilled as I am! It's thanks to him that I'm racing in the Porsche Cup and NASCAR Pinty's this year. I am lucky to have a partner who is motivated and wants to get involved in this journey."

"I would also like to thank Richelieu, Cromwell, Home Hardware, Pétrole Bélanger and PL-100, who will once again be partners this season. It is an honour to have sponsors that come back to support me year after year."

Thomas Nepveu PR