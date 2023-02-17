Daniel Dye to Receive 2022 ARCA Menards Series Bounty Rookie Challenge Award at Daytona

The 2022 ARCA Menards Series Bounty Rookie Challenge winner Daniel Dye will receive his award on Friday, February 17 in the lead-up to that evening’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Dye will be joined by NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, who won the ARCA rookie of the year award in 2011, the year before he earned the series championship.



Dye joins a distinguished list of former rookies of the year, dating back to Bill Granger in 1957. Since then, sixty-four others have earned the top rookie award including notables Charlie Glotzbach, former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner Benny Parsons, three-time series champion Dave Dayton, former series champions Lee Raymond and Bill Venturini, NASCAR Hall of Famer Davey Allison, ten-time series champion and all-time leading series winner Frank Kimmel, 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, NASCAR Cup Series stars Buescher and Alex Bowman, current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contender Hailey Deegan, and reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs.



“First off, earning a Rookie of the Year honor in any level of sports is impressive, and to do it in this series where there’s so much young talent coming up through the ranks is a great accomplishment,” Buescher said. “If I think back to my time in the ARCA series, it was a fight to earn this trophy and ultimately the series title a year later. The things I learned very early on in my career have been invaluable in where I am today, and my congratulations goes out to Daniel on his success; I’m excited to see where the ARCA Series is headed in 2023.”



“The list of drivers who have been the rookie of the year in the ARCA Menards Series includes some of the most recognizable names in American stock car history,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We are proud of our long, rich history and the accomplishments of those who have made the ARCA Menards Series their racing home, and the drivers who have gone on to success in the NASCAR national touring series.