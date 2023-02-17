Frankie Muniz’s ARCA Debut Finally on Deck at Daytona International Speedway

On Thursday afternoon, Muniz whipped his No. 30 HairClub Ford Mustang to the fastest lap during final practice for the ARCA Menards Series setting off a positive tone for the driver’s inaugural ARCA weekend.

“I am incredibly blessed,” offered Muniz. “My No. 30 HairClub and Rette Jones Racing team have worked incredibly hard to bring me a fast race car and to set the fastest lap in practice is truly awesome.

“Hopefully, our strong practice session will lead to a good qualifying session Friday afternoon and then the race on Saturday.”

For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longtime partnership with Ford Performance but has upgraded its fleet to include the Ford Mustang beginning this weekend at Daytona.

The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 71st consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 18 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.