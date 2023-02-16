Jason Kitzmiller Ready for Daytona ARCA Return

Inching his way towards veteran status in the ARCA Menards Series, Jason Kitzmiller and his A.L.L. Construction Racing team launch their fourth season of competition beginning with Saturday afternoon’s BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA.



His fourth season of a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule also yields his fourth trip to the “World Center of Racing” where Kitzmiller has been able to showcase speed but two of his previous three efforts have left pure frustration in the results column.



Approaching the 2.5-mile superspeedway with the same mindset he always had since his debut at the iconic track in 2020, Kitzmiller hopes Saturday’s race delivers him the finish he knows his team is capable of.



“Honestly, this year is the best I feel about probably going to Daytona in all of my previous starts,” said Kitzmiller who has an ARCA career-best 11th-place finish in Daytona in 2021.



“Our No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet was very quick in pre-season testing and we loaded up feeling confident that we can be a key player in the race and put ourselves in a position to not only surprise a lot of people – but maybe even put ourselves in a spot to challenge for the win.



“That’s what you come to Daytona to do. Win. Any racer that tackles the high banks of Daytona – that is all that they ever think about is winning at a place like Daytona. I’m excited to get back in the ARCA groove and hopefully we can have a productive week leading up to the race and hope for the best when the green flag drops on Saturday afternoon.”



Kitzmiller, a native of Petersburg, West Virginia is also eyeing his fifth career top-10 finish in the series in 2023. Last season, he competed in four races and delivered his fourth top-10 effort at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in July.



With a stack of top-10 finishes to his credit, Kitzmiller says he would like to see his Todd Myers-led team in a spot to earn their first top-five finish during their limited schedule this season.



“We have the speed, we just need the luck,” admitted Kitzmiller. “We’ve found ourselves in a position to be better than our best and something develops that takes us out of contention. Hopefully, we have paid our dues over the years and the dots can connect as we aim to have a strong season with our A.L.L. Construction Racing team.”



In addition to the ARCA Menards Series, A.L.L. Construction Racing will also participate in select Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series events.



“I am really looking forward to our 2023 season,” sounded Kitzmiller. “Between the ARCA Menards Series and the CARS Tour, I think we can not only have some fun but find ourselves in a position to win some races.”



The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Feb. 16 with a fifty-minute session from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 71st consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 18 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.



Jason Kitzmiller PR