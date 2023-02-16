Max Mason to make EuroNASCAR 2 debut in 2023

Few days after taking part in the February third NWES Drivers Recruitment day, Australian driver Max Mason announced that he secured a position on the EuroNASCAR 2 grid for the 2023 season. He is set to become just the second Australian driver to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



Mason was one of the six drivers that EuroNASCAR selected to participate in the 2023 Drivers Recruitment Day, which was held on February 3 at EuroNASCAR’s test track of Fontenay le Comte, France. The 16-year old Australian driver, who began his motorsport career in Formula Ford at his home country, had previously competed in the EuroNASCAR Club Challenge last year in Racingfuel Motorsport’s #58 Chevrolet Camaro at Zolder, Belgium.



“The car’s super awesome! I’ve had a little bit of experience in the EuroNASCAR car before, but this circuit is really fun and it suits the car very well. The car’s super fast and super fun, it’s a great experience and it’s something new as I’m not used to this kind of vehicle. I’ve been in formula cars for most of my career, but this is just as fun, if not more!” said Mason after his participation in the Drivers Recruitment Day.



The Drivers Recruitment Program has provided many of the current top competitors in the series their first chance to test the Pure Racing character of a EuroNASCAR car, including two-time EuroNASCAR champion and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Loris Hezemans, one-time EuroNASCAR 2 champion Vittorio Ghirelli and the defending EuroNASCAR 2 champion Liam Hezemans.



Mason will be the second Australian to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series after Josh Burdon, who finished second in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship in 2013. The Central Coast native is looking forward to his participation in the 2023 EuroNASCAR season, although he has yet to announce which team he is set to compete for this year.



The 2023 NWES season will begin on 6-7 May with the Valencia NASCAR Fest at Spain’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo and is set to feature six championship rounds on six of Europe’s best circuits. All qualifying and race sessions for the 2023 season will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all round the world.

NWES PR