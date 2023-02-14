ARCA Menards Series at Daytona - Daytona ARCA 200 Pre-race Notes

The Daytona ARCA 200 will be the 60th ARCA Menards Series race on the 2.5-mile tri-oval at Daytona International Speedway dating to the series’ first visit in 1964.

While many drivers have multiple ARCA Menards Series wins at Daytona, only three drivers have ever won in back-to-back fashion. Bobby Gerhart, an eight-time Daytona winner, won three races in a row two separate times from 2005 to 2007 and again from 2010 to 2012. Grant Enfinger won in consecutive years in 2014 and 2015, and Corey Heim has won the last two ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona in 2021 and 2022.

While no driver has won more than three consecutive times at Daytona, the same cannot be said for teams. Venturini Motorsports, co-owned by two-time series champion Bill Venturini, his wife Cathy, and their son Billy, has won the Daytona ARCA 200 the last five consecutive years with drivers Michael Self, Harrison Burton, and Corey Heim. Self won in 2018 and 2020, Burton in 2020, and Heim in 2021 and 2022. Venturini Motorsports has three additional Daytona wins, two with John Wes Townley in 2013 and 2016, and another on the infield road course with Michael Self in 2020.

A total of 41 different drivers have won ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona International Speedway: Nelson Stacy, Iggy Katona, Jack Bowsher, Ralph Latham, Andy Hampton, Benny Parsons, Ramo Stott, Charlie Blanton, Ron Hutcherson, Lennie Pond, Woody Fisher, Jim Sauter, Kyle Petty, John Rezek, Tim Richmond, Joe Ruttman, Ferrel Harris, Rick Wilson, Glenn Sears, Grant Adcox, Ralph Jones, Mickey Gibbs, Ben Hess, Jimmy Horton, Jeff Purvis, Mike Wallace, Andy Hillenburg, Kenny Irwin, Jr., Bobby Gerhart, David Keith, Ryan Newman, Chase Mongomery, Kyle Busch, Michael Annett, James Buescher, John Wes Townley, Grant Enfinger, Austin Theriault, Michael Self, Harrison Burton, and Corey Heim.

Multiple-time winners at Daytona include Bobby Gerhart (8), Iggy Katona (3), Ben Hess, Jimmy Horton, Jeff Purvis, Andy Hillenburg, John Wes Townley, Grant Enfinger, Michael Self, and Corey Heim (2).

Last year’s race was slowed by caution flags five times for 27 laps. The race was run in 1 hour, 34 minutes, 39 seconds at an average speed of 126.783 miles per hour.

Since 1979, the Daytona ARCA 200 has been won from the pole seven times: Jeff Purvis in 1993, Andy Hillenburg in 1997, Bobby Gerhart in 2005 and 2006, John Wes Townley in 2013, Michael Self in 2020 and Corey Heim in 2022.

Bobby Gerhart has won from the pole, and he has also won from the worst starting position, 42nd. Gerhart’s 2012 win came after starting last on the grid.

The late Kenny Irwin, Jr. set the ARCA Menards Series race record with his win in 1998 at 153.191 miles per hour.

The average running time of the Daytona ARCA 200 is 98 minutes and 33 seconds, which translates to an average 130.339 miles per hour average speed.